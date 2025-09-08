All official Apple Stores in UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

With Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, iPhone fans in the UAE are already marking their calendars for the expected pre-order and release dates of the upcoming lineup. And when it comes to in-store experiences, nothing quite compares to visiting an official Apple Store — whether it’s for launch-day excitement, hands-on product trials, or personalised support.

The UAE is home to four official Apple Stores, spread across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Here’s a quick guide to all the Apple Stores you’ll find in the country:

Abu Dhabi

Apple The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

800 0444 0521

Apple Yas Mall

Yas Mall, Yas Island

800 0444 1824

Dubai

Apple Mall of the Emirates

Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha 1

800 0444 1819

Apple Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

800 0444 9012

iPhone 17: Expected UAE prices

Based on leaks and industry reports, the iPhone 17 series is expected to see modest price hikes, particularly on the Pro models. Compared to last year’s iPhone 16 lineup, here’s how the new phones could be priced in the UAE:

iPhone 17 : Around Dh3,399 (same as iPhone 16)

iPhone 17 Air : Likely Dh3,799, replacing the Plus model

iPhone 17 Pro : Around Dh4,399–Dh4,599 (iPhone 16 Pro launched at AED 4,299)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Could cross Dh5,299, compared to Dh5,099 last year

iPhone 17: Expected UAE release date

If Apple follows its familiar pattern, pre-orders in the UAE should open on Friday, September 12, just three days after the event. Deliveries and in-store availability are then expected to begin on Friday, September 19.

The Dubai Mall branch is especially famous for its early-morning launch day crowds, with fans lining up hours before doors open.

For those who prefer a quieter shopping experience, the Abu Dhabi locations at The Galleria and Yas Mall offer the same first-day availability without the same level of foot traffic.

Whether you’re planning to pre-order online or queue in-store, these four Apple Stores are where UAE customers will first experience the iPhone 17.