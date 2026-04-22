AI without the hype: The new HONOR 600 redefines the smartest smartphone experience

In a market flooded with overpromised AI features, the HONOR 600 stands apart, pairing a stunning 200MP camera, intuitive AI tools, and marathon battery life into a device that feels as premium as it performs

By:

Anirban Bagchi | Partner Content] Share:











Artificial Intelligence is so much in-vogue in mobile phones these days that it often seems like this whole technology is just a sales hype or a buzzword that the top brands simply must offer. Every brand worth its name tom-toms AI features in their latest phone releases, and often these features promise more than they actually deliver, leaving the buyer with an underwhelming experience.

Do it right, however, and AI has the ability to really become an addictively simple, intuitive and vitally essential tool in a phone’s repertoire of features. And this is exactly what HONOR – no stranger to successful application of AI in its phones - has done with the new HONOR 600. A tour-de-force of still and video imaging, battery life, and creative AI-enabled features, this new model from HONOR manages to at once be sophisticated in its performance and results, yet simple to use, with such well-thought-out features like a dedicated AI button on its side to launch its best features.

Premium and elegant design

I’ve spent a little time with the new HONOR 600 these last few days, and from the moment I picked it up, it felt like I was holding something far more premium than its category suggests. The design immediately stands out. It’s slim, sleek, and beautifully balanced in the hand. The finish of our test mule in the “Golden White” colourway (there are two other colours available: Black and Orange) catches the light in a subtle but striking way, and the overall build feels refined without being flashy. It’s the kind of phone you instinctively want to show off, not because it’s loud, but because it’s quietly elegant.

What impressed me most early on was how comfortable it feels during everyday use. The edges are smooth, the weight distribution is spot-on, and it never feels bulky despite packing some seriously powerful hardware inside. It’s clear HONOR put real thought into making this device not just visually appealing, but genuinely enjoyable to use for long stretches.

Then I opened the camera. And that’s where things really started to click for me, literally and figuratively.

Impressive camera

The HONOR 600’s camera system is an ambitious one, with a 200MP main sensor headlining the setup. This Ultra-clear AI Main Camera sports a 1/1.4” sensor size, optical image stabilisation, and a lens with an aperture of f/ 1.9 and 4x lossless zoom with up to 30x digital zoom. These are no doubt impressive specs on paper, but the proof of the leans is in the shooting, and that is where the HONOR 600’s performance is beyond expectations.

Couple this with the second 12MP Ultra-wide and Macro camera second primary lens, which has an aperture of f/2.2 and 0.6x zoom, and a whopping 50MP front snapper, and you know that HONOR is serious about a premium photographic and videographic experience.

This became even more apparent when I took a deep dive into HONOR’s AI-driven imaging enhancements that support the camera and imaging set-up. While megapixel count alone doesn’t guarantee quality, HONOR’s focus on AI photography - especially in low-light conditions - suggests the company is prioritising real-world usability over spec-sheet bragging. The improved night photography and computational photography features were revelations, not only aligning with industry trends toward smarter, software-enhanced imaging, but seemingly setting those standards.

The main sensor delivered incredibly detailed shots, with a level of sharpness that felt almost effortless. Whether I was shooting in bright daylight or more challenging indoor lighting, the results consistently came out vibrant and well-balanced. Colors popped without looking artificial, and there was a natural depth to images that makes them feel closer to what my eyes actually see.

Low-light photography, in particular, surprised me. Yes, you expect good performance from HONOR because of the reputation it has already built up with its existing products, but the Ultra-night AI Camera provided something far more impressive.

The phone’s AI-driven processing steps in seamlessly, brightening scenes while preserving detail and avoiding that overly processed look some phones struggle with. Night shots retain texture, shadows look intentional rather than muddy, and highlights are controlled beautifully. It gave me the confidence to just point and shoot, knowing the result would hold up.

Video recording proved just as compelling. The stabilisation felt smooth and reliable, even when I was moving around, and the clarity held steady across different lighting conditions. There’s a cinematic quality to the footage that I didn’t expect. Colours remained consistent, and transitions between light and dark areas were handled gracefully. It’s the kind of camera system that makes you want to record more, experiment more, and actually trust your phone as a primary video tool.

AI powers the experience

A big part of that experience is clearly powered by HONOR’s AI Creative Editor 2.0 feature, and this is where the HONOR 600 feels especially forward-thinking. The AI isn’t just a buzzword here; it actively enhances how the phone works. From intelligently optimising image settings to suggesting edits and improvements after the shot, everything feels intuitive. I found myself using features I’d normally ignore, simply because they were so well integrated.

Shoot a picture and open it, tap AI Edit, and a plethora of possibilities open up for you. There’s Magic Retouch, which enables you to erase passers-by, reflections, clothes wrinkles and annoying interferences like overhead wires easily and quickly; blemishes and dark circles on portrait subjects can be done away with AI Beauty; while AI Colour enables a complete transformation of any image with filters and effects such as ‘Romantic Blue’, ‘Golden Autumn’, ‘Warm Sunset’ and others. I also had and addictive and enormous amount of fun using the various AI Style effects, such as Water colour, Sketch, Cartoon and Animation – though I have to add here that Sketch was the most authentic of these effects, with the others leaving something to be desired.

And best of all, there was no need to fiddle with the menus – a simple press of the dedicated AI button on the bottom right side of the phone launched all the AI effects and features, simplifying use.

Battery endurance adds to enjoyment

And then there’s the battery life, which, honestly, feels like one of the most liberating aspects of the entire experience. With the longevity of the 7000mAh battery, I quickly stopped worrying about charging altogether. The HONOR 600 just keeps going. Streaming, taking photos, recording video, browsing - it handles everything without that creeping anxiety about a draining battery. It’s the kind of endurance that changes how you use a device, because you’re no longer managing it but just enjoying it.

Even with heavy use, I found myself charging it only every other day or more, giving a feeling that the phone is always keeping up with me rather than the other way around. That reliability adds a quiet confidence to the whole experience.

That confidence is further boosted by the price, which, starting at Dh1,599 is a pleasant surprise for such as well-specced, high-performance phone. And best of all, those who pre-order now receive a bouquet of free gifts and features, further sweetening an already sweet deal.

The HONOR 600 Series is available for pre-order starting from Dh1599. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth up to Dh897, including free HONOR Watch Fit, HONOR VIP Care+, India/Pakistan and GCC Warranty and a phone case with HONOR 600 Pro, and HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, HONOR VIP Care+, India/Pakistan and GCC Warranty and phone case with the HONOR 600.

After spending time with the HONOR 600, what stands out most is how cohesive everything feels. The sleek design draws you in, the camera system keeps you engaged, the AI makes everything smarter, and the battery ensures it all lasts. It doesn’t feel like a collection of features. Instead, it feels like a device that’s been thoughtfully put together to deliver a consistently high-quality experience from start to finish. When combined with the price, it is a phone that would make anyone who picks it a winner.