AI-powered observability emerges as key to operational resilience in hybrid IT environments

As enterprises across the Middle East accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the complexity of hybrid IT environments — spanning cloud and on-premises systems — is creating new challenges in visibility, incident response, and service management. With legacy infrastructure still prevalent and cloud adoption surging, organizations are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to bridge the gap and build operational resilience.

With a 25-year legacy in monitoring and observability, SolarWinds, a global leader in IT management software, has evolved its portfolio to integrate AI, machine learning, and agentic AI across its platforms. Its latest innovations include AI-powered anomaly detection, smart incident response, and virtual agents that automate routine IT tasks — all designed to reduce alert fatigue and accelerate resolution times.

“We’ve built our AI strategy around trust, explainability, and accountability,” said Cullen Childress, Chief Product Officer at SolarWinds. “Our goal is not just to detect issues faster, but to remediate them intelligently and empower IT teams to focus on what really matters.”

A key milestone in this journey was SolarWinds’ acquisition of Squadcast, a smart incident response company whose technologies are now being integrated into SolarWinds’ platform. The company also launched the SolarWinds AI Agent, which operates within its generative AI framework and supports natural language interaction — even for organizations with on-premises infrastructure.

This hybrid approach is particularly relevant in regions like the UAE, where digital transformation is advancing rapidly but legacy systems remain entrenched. SolarWinds’ platform enables seamless integration between cloud-native and on-premises environments, offering unified observability through a single pane of glass.

Beyond technology, SolarWinds is also addressing the workforce challenge posed by AI. Its IT service management (ITSM) system includes virtual agents that handle level one and two support requests, allowing human agents to focus on more complex tasks. “AI should enhance human capability, not replace it,” Childress emphasized. “We’re helping teams upskill by letting them concentrate on impactful work.”

Looking ahead, Childress predicts that hybrid complexity will be the defining trend in IT over the next 12 months. As workload sprawl leads to tool sprawl and cost sprawl, SolarWinds aims to simplify operations with its unified platform — combining observability, incident response, and ITSM to deliver resilience at scale.