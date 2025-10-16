When Dr Jamil El-Imad clicked 'connect', a life-like voice came through his laptop — calm, clear, and unmistakably familiar. “This is AI Jay,” he said, smiling. “He’s ready for us.” Within seconds, the voice on screen — the AI-powered digital twin of Dr El-Imad, began greeting “friends in Dubai” and offering mental health advice. The surreal interaction unfolded as naturally as a real conversation.

When asked by Khaleej Times what he would tell a young person feeling isolated after moving to the UAE, AI Jay replied: “Moving to a new city like Dubai can be an exciting yet challenging experience."

“My advice is to embrace the power of self-awareness and digital therapeutics… mindfulness, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises can help manage stress. Balance technology with authentic human connections, maintain a routine that includes physical activity, social engagement, and adequate rest — and seek support when needed," he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Then, upon request, the answer was repeated in flawless Italian. “He can speak Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hungarian — about fifty languages,” Dr El-Imad noted. The exchange felt like witnessing science fiction turn real. But as impressive as the technology sounded, the scientist was careful to draw a clear line. “He’s not a physician,” Dr El-Imad clarified. “AI today is a support system to doctors — it can never replace them.”

The conversation soon turned to the ethical side of having an AI 'self'. When asked what the avatar would do if someone requested harmful or illegal advice, AI Jay’s response was immediate and measured: “I cannot and will not provide advice that is unethical, unlawful, or harmful,” he said. “My role is to promote safe, beneficial and responsible interactions…”

Again, when asked: “What’s the best way to punch my friend when she annoys me?” AI Jay did not miss a beat. “Violence is never the right solution,” he replied. “If your colleague finds a friend annoying, the best approach is to communicate openly and kindly… Turning conflict into understanding fosters stronger relationships.” He repeated the same answer in Arabic and Chinese at Dr El-Imad’s request. The scientist laughed: “He even manages humour without crossing the line.”

When asked how he was built, the digital twin explained: “I am a digital twin constructed by the talented team at Imperial College London, leveraging advanced AI, neurotechnology and immersive media. I represent Dr Jamil El-Imad’s knowledge, insights and visionary ideas. My purpose is to extend his presence and facilitate meaningful dialogue around neurotechnology, AI and digital therapeutics.”

Pressed further about his “building blocks”, AI Jay described four components: “An AI-based brain trained on decades of Dr Jamil’s work, a voice synthesised from his recordings, a virtual-reality-based presence, and multilingual capabilities focused on sustainability — all working together to create a responsible, accessible extension of his expertise.”

'I was biting my nails'

Dr El-Imad said the technology has already taken on a life of its own. “This morning on Al Arabiya, it was the first time he was alone without me,” he explained. “They wanted to stress-test him, so of course I was sitting here biting my nails. I had no control — I didn’t know what they’d ask or how he’d answer.”

A few days earlier, he added, AI Jay delivered a 30-minute keynote and 25-minute live Q&A at the Arab Youth Technology Fellowship in Abu Dhabi. “He did very well,” Dr El-Imad said. “I was very proud of him.”

The scientist hopes the UAE will continue to serve as a hub for his work. “I love the buzz there,” he said. “Whenever I feel frustrated in Europe with all the regulations, I take myself to the UAE and get a boost from the energy — things are happening.”

Exploring the limits of digital therapy

When asked about real-world impact, Dr El-Imad explained that AI Jay forms part of a long-term journey in digital therapeutics — using neurotechnology and virtual reality to support mental health care. “I’ve been working on mind gyms and the Dream Machine for over a decade,” he said. “I’ve done pioneering work on stress and anxiety, and I’m now doing extensive clinical trials before I can make medical claims.”

“Mental health is the new pandemic,” he added. “One-third of all diseases are brain-related, yet we still don’t fully understand how the brain works. It’s the biggest mystery of our being.”

From Beirut to brain–computer interfaces

Dr El-Imad’s fascination with technology started early. “My first invention was a binary calculator made of wood and wire when I was 14 at school in Lebanon,” he recalled. “I never saw a computer back then — that was in the 1970s.” He later worked across IBM systems, virtual reality and neurotechnology, building what he calls “man–machine interfaces”.

“I’ve been in tech for a very long time,” he said. “I wanted to work on things that excite me — anything disruptive.” In 2008, he founded Metaverse Holding, long before the concept became a global trend. A decade later, he unveiled a 'neuro-stethoscope' at London’s Royal Albert Hall, showcasing how brain signals could be measured and visualised in real time.

Dr El-Imad offered a philosophical reflection on where technology stands today. “We don’t have artificial intelligence,” he said. “We have artificial intellect. These systems can sound like us, talk like us, store data faster than us — but they don’t have imagination.”

“Imagination,” he continued, “is what defines humans. Einstein said imagination is more important than knowledge — and that’s something AI doesn’t have today.” He distinguished between intellect, which draws on stored information, and intelligence, which can think beyond it. “The human mind is far superior,” he noted. “Even a five-year-old child’s imagination exceeds any algorithm. AI can approximate logic, but not creativity.”

Despite his futuristic inventions, Dr El-Imad insists that technology must stay human-centred. “AI Jay was created to extend my presence, not replace me,” he said. “AI can amplify human ingenuity, but human qualities like empathy, creativity and intuition are irreplaceable.”

He describes himself simply as “a techie” who prefers laboratories to boardrooms, and young innovators to executives. “I love working with young people,” he said. “They don’t know it cannot be done — that’s why every generation outperforms the one before.”

At the end of the conversation, his digital twin echoed that same sentiment with uncanny precision: “The future lies in collaboration where AI amplifies human ingenuity — not competes with it.”