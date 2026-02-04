AI hype could cost billions with no return, warns top investor

Artificial Intelligence investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars could deliver no returns, tech billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya warned global leaders at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. The Silicon Valley investor and Alibaba Chairman delivered a reality check on AI hype, questioning whether the industry’s obsession with AI agents justifies the massive capital expenditure now underway.

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive and founder of Social Capital, cautioned that the industry’s latest obsession, AI agents, is little more than a buzzword to justify enormous spending.

"Agents are the next vernacular that we've chosen to justify the next $200 or $300 billion of investment," he stated during a panel titled 'Where is AI Heading?' moderated by Omar Sultan AlOlama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

But the most startling warning was about the very foundations of the AI revolution. Palihapitiya painted a scenario where AI itself could render the massive infrastructure being built to support it worthless.

“All of the things that we use to underwrite productivity and GDP will get re-questioned,” he warned, suggesting that such a breakthrough would instantly devalue today’s energy and resource investments.

Joseph Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group, revealed that major tech companies have doubled their annual capital expenditure in just one year, from around $80 billion to a jaw-dropping $150 billion each. The staggering investment has immense pressure to show a return on these colossal bets.

Forget the hype, solve real problems

For nations feeling the pressure to keep up, the advice from the panel was clear — ignore the hype and focus on practical solutions. Palihapitiya urged governments to stay “one generation behind” the speculative frontier and use existing AI to improve citizens' lives.

"Let's go and educate our kids, cure some disease, and make it easier to renew our driver's license," he said. "If you just do that, I think you’re gonna have a happy population."

Tsai echoed this sentiment, advising that building a full AI technology stack is “like building a military industry. It’s not for everybody.” He pointed to the rise of open-source AI, now championed by China, as the key for nations to maintain sovereignty and control over their data while still benefiting from the technology.