AI-generated news presenter appears in Kuwaiti media

Organisations' success or failure ultimately comes down to talent and culture
A Kuwaiti media outlet has unveiled a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence, with plans for it to read online bulletins.
"Fedha" appeared on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website on Saturday as an image of a woman, her light-coloured hair uncovered, wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt.
"I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions," she said in classical Arabic.
The site is affiliated with the Kuwait Times, founded in 1961 as the Gulf region's first English-language daily.
Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor in chief for both outlets, said the move is a test of AI's potential to offer "new and innovative content".
In future Fedha could adopt the Kuwaiti accent and present news bulletins on the site's Twitter account, which has 1.2 million followers, he said.
"Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in colour, so we combined the two," Boftain said.
The presenter's blonde hair and light-coloured eyes reflect the oil-rich country's diverse population of Kuwaitis and expatriates, according to Boftain.
"Fedha represents everyone," he said.
Her initial 13-second video generated a flood of reactions on social media, including from journalists.
The rapid rise of AI globally has raised the promise of benefits, such as in health care and the elimination of mundane tasks, but also fears, for example over its potential spread of disinformation, threat to certain jobs, and to artistic integrity.
Organisations' success or failure ultimately comes down to talent and culture
A non-resident person will also not be required to register
This resulted in a 9% increase in rental revenue and a 69% increase in revenue from commercial licenses, government services and other services last year
The bank has set out its own vision for transformation, in response to calls for action from the United States and others
Despite solid financial track records, many older Americans have a hard time refinancing because of their mortality risks and lower retirement incomes
Delivery drivers in the US whose lives are dependent on tips from customers narrate their woes
As global economy came roaring back, so did profits for fossil fuel companies which also extended timelines for production further into the future, in essence reneging on pledges to transition their businesses toward renewable energy
Administration ramped up its national security probe into Kaspersky last year