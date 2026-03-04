AI-driven recovery and identity security must top the Middle East’s 2026 agenda

The Middle East is building one of the most ambitious digital futures in the world.

From the UAE’s AI-first government agenda to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation to Qatar’s accelerating smart infrastructure investments, the region is scaling cloud adoption and intelligent systems at an extraordinary pace. But the same forces enabling this growth are also inadvertently reshaping cyber risk just as quickly. With an increased focus on transformation comes a greater risk of cyberattacks. In 2026, the organizations that thrive in the Gulf will not be defined by how well they prevent every attack; rather, how they recover, as it is a case of ‘when’, not ‘if’, an attack will take place.

AI accelerates attacks and expands the battlefield

AI significantly accelerates the pace of cyberattacks and expands the digital surface that malicious actors can exploit. It is happening now.

Attackers are already using AI to generate malware, automate phishing, and exploit vulnerabilities at machine speed. The result is simple: organizations are not ready for the threats facing them.

Regional threat data reinforces this urgency. Microsoft reports that more than half of cyberattacks in the Middle East with known motives are now driven by extortion and ransomware. Financially motivated actors are scaling faster than ever, and ransomware has become the dominant business model of cybercrime. To keep pace with the region’s rapid digital transformation and escalating threat landscape, Middle Eastern organizations and their CISOs must pivot toward an ‘assume breach’ mindset.

Recovery time and data integrity are the only metrics that matter.

For too long, cybersecurity has been measured by detection and prevention. In 2026, that model collapses under the weight of AI-driven attack velocity. Recovery is now measured by the pace of returning to ‘normal’ after an attack. Two measures of this being- Recovery Point Objective (RPO) - the ability to restore to normal, verified, clean, non-infected data after an attack. Secondly, how fast can your company bounce back - Time to Recovery (also known as Recovery Point Objective, RTO).

Attackers understand the new truth, the easiest way to win is to make recovery impossible. They target backups. They corrupt recovery paths. They weaponise downtime. Organizations must pivot toward recovery strategies built on integrity validation and isolated cyber vaults. Robust recovery engines are becoming necessities, not conveniences. In a region where digital services underpin finance, aviation, energy, and government infrastructure, resilience is not an IT discussion. It is a business mandate.

Identity-based attacks will dominate security investment

Identity is now the central control plane of the modern enterprise. In 2026, identity-based attacks will dominate CISO priorities. 90% of IT and security leaders say identity-based attacks are the single largest threat to their organizations, reflecting how central identity risks have become to modern cyber strategies. Service accounts, machine credentials, APIs, and AI agents are multiplying faster than organizations can govern them. Non-human identities (such as API keys, service accounts, and AI agents) now outnumber human users by roughly 82 to 1, massively expanding the attack surface that requires governance and protection. Attackers continue to exploit a labyrinth of credentials. In 2026, they will achieve full-system compromise through identity pathways if organizations fail to respond.

Data also points to shifting security priorities. While social engineering (24%) leads, MFA bypass (17%) and forged authentication tokens (20%) are now considered just as dangerous as zero-day exploits (17%).

Identity infrastructure is becoming more critical than the data infrastructure it protects. A recent survey cited in Rubrik’s predictions found that 89% of organizations plan to hire professionals specifically to manage identity security in the next 12 months. That statistic reflects the shift underway: identity is now on the frontline.

The Middle East’s 2026 resilience mandate

The Middle East’s AI momentum is undeniable, but scale without control creates new fault lines. The rise of autonomous AI agents is driving a “Great AI Sprawl,” making governance, monitoring, and remediation essential. At the same time, the region’s multi-cloud reality is deepening complexity, with fragmented workloads and siloed recovery tools that will slow responses when cyberattacks hit hardest. In 2026, unified visibility and recovery speed will become the true measures of resilience.

PwC’s Middle East Digital Trust Insights found that 73% of organizations already view cybersecurity as a strategic asset, and 40% prioritise data protection as their top technology investment. The organizations that lead across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar will be those that build for breach, secure identity everywhere, govern AI at scale, and unify control across cloud complexity.

In the AI era, resilience is not a feature. It is the foundation of trust. And trust is the currency of the Middle East’s digital future.

The writer is Regional Vice President, Middle East, Rubrik