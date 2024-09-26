AI-driven in-store retail technology platform launched for the Middle East

Debanjan Kumar, CEO, iDTC.

The retail landscape in the Middle East is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, and a strong push toward omnichannel experiences.

As the region emerges as a global hub for innovation, Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), the business unit of Intellect Design Arena focusing on procurement and retail technologies, has launched a AI-driven in-store retail technology, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, for the Middle East market.

The platform is built with a flexible architecture, enabling swift and seamless integration with third-party applications. This adaptability elevates experiences across various retail formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and fashion or lifestyle stores.

eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is designed to redefine the future of retail, enabling businesses to seamlessly scale, optimise operations, and leverage data-driven insights to create tailored customer experiences. eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is built with 23 Events, 13 Microservices, and 55 APIs on Cloud, delivering exceptional performance and maximising returns for retailers. eMACH.ai Retail 6DX leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to revolutionise in-store operations. By utilising AI-powered predictive analytics, it empowers retailers to anticipate customer needs, optimise inventory levels, and personalise promotions with pinpoint accuracy. AI-driven insights enable businesses to detect trends in real time, streamline supply chain processes, and make data-driven decisions that enhance customer experiences. These AI capabilities allow retailers to stay competitive, delivering frictionless, personalised shopping journeys that drive loyalty and engagement.

Debanjan Kumar, CEO, iDTC said, “With the Middle East retail sector poised for growth at an unprecedented pace, the majority of today’s consumers are demanding personalised experiences available at all possible touchpoints. We are happy to bring eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, built on our First Principles Thinking, to the Middle Eastern market designed to meet the demands of the ever-evolving retail sector, unlocking high performance and great business outcomes with its AI-driven approach and analytics. With our advanced capabilities, we are set to serve as a game changer, transforming operational efficiency, streamlining processes, and delivering personalised, next-gen experiences for retailers across the region.”