AI conversations are about to get a lot more human, a new breakthrough shows

Artificial intelligence conversations may soon feel a lot less robotic.

Thinking Machines Lab, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, has unveiled a new research project aimed at making AI interactions feel more like real human conversations.

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The company recently introduced what it calls “interaction models,” a new approach designed to let AI systems process incoming speech while simultaneously generating responses. In simple terms, instead of the traditional back-and-forth structure used by most chatbots today, the AI can effectively “listen” and “talk” at the same time.

The technology is known as “full duplex” interaction, similar to how humans naturally communicate during phone calls or face-to-face conversations.

According to Thinking Machines Lab, its new model, dubbed TML-Interaction-Small, can respond in just 0.40 seconds. That response speed is close to natural human conversational timing and, according to the company, significantly faster than comparable voice systems developed by rivals like Google and OpenAI.

Most AI assistants currently work in a turn-based format. Users speak, the AI processes the request, and only then does it generate a reply. That slight pause is one reason AI conversations can still feel mechanical or unnatural.

Thinking Machines believes interactivity should become a core part of future AI systems rather than an additional feature layered on top later.

The company says the model is still in its research phase and is not yet available publicly. A limited research preview is expected in the coming months, followed by a wider rollout later this year.

For now, many questions remain unanswered. While the company has shared benchmark results that appear promising, the real test will come once people can actually use the technology in everyday scenarios.

Still, the announcement highlights how competition in the AI industry is rapidly shifting beyond raw intelligence and toward creating assistants that feel more human-like in real-world interactions.

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