Advansys expands portfolio through strategic acquisition of Forte Cloud

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 9:49 PM

Advansys has acquired Forte Cloud – a cloud service provider and consulting partner. The acquisition is a key milestones in Advansys’ expansion plan.

Advansys will incorporate Forte Cloud’s expansive range of cloud services, including advanced cloud architecture and migration solutions. This integration is set to revolutionise Advansys’s portfolio driving unprecedented value for customers and partners alike.

“Forte Cloud is a strong, strategic fit for Advansys and the combination of our two companies will drive significant value for both our partners and customers” said Advansys Chairman and CEO, Ahmed ElMoghazy. “Forte Cloud’s leading services in the MEA region will add to Advansys, creating a world-class portfolio of offerings. Also, the addition of exceptional talent to our team brings in new expertise and proficiency.”

As the two companies join forces, Ahmed ElMoghazy is appointed as the Chairman and CEO of Forte Cloud, Abdelrahman Elposhi is appointed as the Chief Technology Officer, Yasser Mamdouh is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, and Moheeb Darwish is appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Abelrahman Elposhi, founder of Forte Cloud, said: “Today’s announcement is a testament to our shared vision of innovation and excellence. The synergistic potential between Advansys and Forte Cloud promises to elevate our service capabilities and create a transformative impact in the technology sector.”