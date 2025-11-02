Adnoc and Gecko Robotics forge strategic alliance to power AI and robotics in energy sector

In a move to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in the energy sector, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has signed three landmark agreements with US-based Gecko Robotics. The deals, announced at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, mark a significant step in Adnoc’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.

The agreements span a multi-year technology deployment, a collaboration on skills development for UAE nationals, and a joint exploration of advanced robotics and AI-powered analytics across Adnoc’s vast energy infrastructure.

At the heart of the partnership is the deployment of Gecko Robotics’ Cantilever platform — a cutting-edge operating system that uses robotics to collect high-fidelity physical data from industrial assets. This system will be rolled out across Adnoc Gas facilities through a new agreement with AIQ, Adnoc’s joint venture with Presight, marking AIQ’s first foray into robotics.

In a parallel initiative, Adnoc and Gecko will explore broader applications of robotics and AI across the company’s operations. This includes potential local manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the development of AI-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and support predictive maintenance.

The third agreement focuses on talent development. Adnoc Technical Academy (ATA) and Gecko Robotics will collaborate on training programs aimed at equipping UAE Nationals with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital energy landscape.

“Adnoc is harnessing the power of AI and advanced technology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety and performance across our operations,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Adnoc’s Managing Director and Group CEO. “These three agreements mark another step on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.”

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, echoed the urgency of the moment: “There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. The energy companies that win won’t just use technology — they will become technology companies. And there is only one way to win: acquire physical data using robotics and unlock performance through AI.”

The agreements underscore Adnoc’s commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and talent development, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy and technology leadership.