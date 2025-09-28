Inside Abu Dhabi's Nvidia lab: Teaching robots to think, adapt like humans

Inside a tech lab in Abu Dhabi, engineers are training robots to perform tasks beyond simple command-following. They want machines to reason, adapt, and make decisions like humans — a goal that, if achieved, could transform industries and the daily lives of ordinary people.

The joint TII (Technology Innovation Institute)-NVIDIA facility is the first Nvidia AI Technology Centre in the Middle East, focusing on robotics, and one of the few worldwide that merges large language models with real-world robotics, putting Abu Dhabi in the same conversation as Silicon Valley and Shenzhen.

"While most joint labs worldwide focus on one core topic, our lab explores advanced AI and robotics separately, but also their integration for building the future of intelligence," Dr Hakim Hacid, Chief Researcher at TII's AI Research Centre, told Khaleej Times.

The lab combines TII's Falcon language models with Nvidia's new Thor chip, designed for robotic applications. Engineers are testing robotic arms that adapt to manufacturing changes and four-legged robots designed for inspection tasks in desert environments, among other projects that can operate on daily tasks.

"It is the fusion of Nvidia's computing platforms with TII's deep expertise in robotics and sovereign AI models such as its Falcon family, we are focusing on robots that can perceive, reason, and act in complex real-world settings," Hacid said

The research targets applications across sectors including logistics, healthcare, smart cities, and environmental monitoring. In warehouses, these robots could manage operations independently while understanding priority changes. In hospitals, they could assist with patient care while recognising when human intervention is needed.

The collaboration positions the UAE alongside global leaders in AI and robotics research, where the US and China currently dominate development.

"With this lab, Abu Dhabi reinforces its position as a global leader in AI and robotics, both as a competitor and a collaborator. We are building the next generation of intelligent systems that can operate safely and effectively at scale." The lead researcher said

Talent development forms a key component. Young engineers from the UAE will have the chance for an unprecedented opportunity to work with international experts, learning to build technologies locally rather than importing them.

"This lab offers exceptional opportunities for young talents by exposing them to best-in-class researchers and engineers while having opportunities to apply learning on concrete, real-life problems, we aim to ultimately cultivate the next generation of innovators and leaders who will spearhead advanced technology ", Hacid said

The integration of TII's Falcon models provides regional understanding and Arabic language capabilities, which paves the way for awareness that generic international AI systems often lack when operating in Middle Eastern environments.

"This lab is set to drive progress across sectors that rely on real-time decision-making and autonomous systems," Hacid told Khaleej Times. "The focus is on technologies that are not only experimental but also deployment-ready."

Current projects include collaborative systems designed to work safely alongside humans, with the eventual goal of developing human-like robots that can support people in their work and daily life.

"By integrating Falcon with Nvidia's advanced computing platforms, the aim is to enable machines to understand language, interpret their environment, and act with contextual awareness," Hacid told Khaleej Times.

Looking ahead, the chief scientist outlined expected breakthroughs: "Advanced AI-powered systems for robotics, and an increased level of automation, reshaping productivity, performance, and economy at scale."

Whether in factories, hospitals, or smart cities, the breakthroughs made at this Abu Dhabi-based lab could determine how quickly intelligent machines become part of everyday life in the UAE.