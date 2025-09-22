Abu Dhabi launches region’s first joint AI and robotics lab with Nvidia

In a landmark move for the Middle East’s tech landscape, Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has partnered with global AI leader Nvidia to launch the region’s first joint research lab dedicated to artificial intelligence and robotics.

The new TII-NVAITC Joint Lab for AI and Robotics marks the first Nvidia AI Technology Center (NVAITC) in the Middle East to focus on robotics. The lab aims to accelerate the development of next-generation AI models, humanoid systems, and autonomous platforms with real-world applications across industries.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, and Marc Domenech, Regional Director for Nvidia’s Enterprise division in the META region. The event was attended by senior officials including Shahab Abu Shahab, Director General at the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Nvidia executives John Josephakis and Simon See.

“This collaboration with Nvidia marks a major step toward building AI-enhanced robotic systems capable of reasoning, adapting, and acting in complex environments,” said Aaraj. “We are accelerating the convergence of perception, control, and language – laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent machines.”

Under the agreement, the institute will be able to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics among other areas. TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE’s efforts to become a global AI player.

The lab will integrate Nvidia’s accelerated computing platforms with TII’s research in AI, robotics, and high-performance computing. It will also support the development of embodied AI models and humanoid stacks, leveraging TII’s Falcon family of large language models — the largest developed in the Middle East.

Carlo Ruiz, vice president of enterprise solutions and operations EMEA at Nvidia, said the initiative expands the global NVAITC network into robotics for the first time in the region. “By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are helping researchers and innovators accelerate breakthroughs that will shape the future of intelligent systems,” he said.

UAE’s AI ambitions

The launch of the joint lab aligns with the UAE’s sweeping national strategy to become a global AI powerhouse. Since unveiling its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2017, the UAE has committed billions of dirhams to embed AI across key sectors including healthcare, education, energy, logistics, and government services.

The country aims to have AI contribute up to 20 per cent of its non-oil GDP by 2031, with the domestic AI market projected to grow from Dh12.7 billion in 2023 to over Dh170 billion by 2030 — a compound annual growth rate of 44 per cent.

To support this vision, the UAE has launched initiatives such as the appointment of Chief AI Officers across federal entities, the establishment of AI-focused academic institutions, and international knowledge exchange programs. A recent 10-day US tour saw 50 Emirati AI leaders visit tech giants including Google, Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft to explore collaboration and innovation.

The TII-Nvidia lab is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships that underscore the UAE’s ambition to lead in AI and robotics, not just regionally but globally.