Abu Dhabi-based space company plans massive $1 billion satellite network

Abu Dhabi-based Orbitworks is pushing ahead with a $1 billion investment to build a major satellite network over the next five years, following its first contract with a European government.

The space technology company, linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed's International Holding Co. (IHC), will launch its first satellite in October. Nine more are scheduled for next year as the firm builds an AI-powered Earth observation system. CEO Hamdullah Mohib confirmed plans for 40 additional satellites within five years.

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Partnership boosts UAE space ambitions

According to reports, Orbitworks recently signed an agreement with France's space agency to manufacture and launch satellites, a deal that supports the UAE's goal of becoming one of the world's top 10 space economies.

The company has invested approximately $200 million in an Abu Dhabi manufacturing facility capable of producing 10 satellites annually, with capacity to scale to 50. Orbitworks was established through a partnership between US-based Loft Orbital and Marlan Space, an IHC affiliate.

AI-powered Earth observation

The Altair satellite constellation will monitor deforestation, climate patterns, and disaster response using space-based sensors combined with artificial intelligence. Orbitworks is exploring funding options for its $1 billion plan, potentially including support from Abu Dhabi and French government entities.

Marlan Space, the parent company of Orbitworks, is backed by Royal Group, the private office of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who chairs both ADIA (Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund) and IHC.

The group is led by Dr. Hamdullah Mohib (CEO) and Justin Ledbetter (COO), with Prabhav Sharma, Chairman of AlphaX Holding, serving as Senior Advisor to Marlan Space.