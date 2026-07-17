A new shape unfolds: Samsung opens registration ahead of its 'Secret Power' reveal

The next generation of foldables are almost here, and consumers across the region can register now for the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S25 ahead of Samsung's next big reveal

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Samsung has spent seven generations shaping the foldable category, and that experience is about to open its next chapter. On July 22, at Galaxy Unpacked, the company will unveil what it is calling its most complete foldable lineup yet, a set of devices designed to fit more seamlessly into everyday life while pushing further into what a foldable phone can unlock next.

Much of that next chapter comes down to a simple observation: how people actually use their phones has changed. A growing share of daily screen time now goes towards watching, scrolling and reading rather than typing or calling, and Samsung has spent recent years studying that shift closely, down to how people hold their phones. That insight is shaping decisions across the upcoming lineup, including the shapes and ratios Samsung is choosing to build around, rather than simply making existing designs bigger.

The other half of that next chapter is Galaxy AI, which Samsung has continued to build not as a single feature but as an experience layered across everything from how a phone anticipates a user's day to how it helps them create, organize and share. The direction is unmistakable: technology that moves beyond simply reacting to what people ask for, towards intelligence that understands them well enough to anticipate what they need.

As TM Roh, CEO and president of Samsung Electronics, recently shared, the next era of AI will not be defined only by those who build the smartest technology, but by those who understand people best. Intelligence becomes meaningful, he noted, when it can support individuals in ways that are relevant, trusted and seamlessly built into daily life.

That focus on trust is deliberate. As devices become more intelligent and more personalized, people want confidence that innovation is working for them while keeping them in control. Samsung has continued to invest in privacy, security and connected experiences with that balance in mind, building towards a future where AI can become both more capable and more responsible.

The countdown is underway

Galaxy Unpacked remains Samsung's global showcase for its latest innovations, and this edition arrives with high anticipation. Samsung has already teased that among the new devices set to be unveiled is what insiders are calling the brand's ‘secret power’, a new addition to its foldable lineup that promises to be unlike anything Samsung has released before.

Ahead of the reveal, consumers across the region have the chance to register their interest in the next generation of Galaxy devices for the opportunity to win Galaxy Buds3 FE daily, Galaxy Watch8 every week and a grand prize of Galaxy S25!

How to enter

Complete the registration form with your basic details. No bank details, payment, purchase or commitment required.

Only one entry per person will be counted, and only registrations submitted through the official link are eligible.

The giveaway is open to residents of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

The future of Galaxy is calling!

Register here: www.samsung.com/ae/unpacked/