8 out of 10 UAE employees say their responsbilities have expanded as AI adoption grows

Nearly eight in 10 professionals in the UAE say their roles have expanded beyond their original remit over the past year, as companies adapt to changing business needs and employees increasingly use artificial intelligence tools to take on broader responsibilities, according to Robert Walters.

The recruitment firm said 79 per cent of UAE professionals reported that their roles had unofficially expanded, while 49 per cent are working longer hours and 25 per cent are delegating additional tasks where possible. Only 17 per cent said they had discussed the increase in workload with their managers.

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Robert Walters described the trend as “shadow workloads”, where additional responsibilities accumulate without formal changes to job descriptions, compensation or career progression.

Oli Sanford-Scutt, Senior Director at Robert Walters Middle East, said roles across the UAE had grown in scope as organisations adapted rapidly to a fast-moving business environment.

He said the concern was that extra responsibilities could gradually become part of employees’ normal workloads without being formally recognised.

AI helps workers broaden capabilities

The survey found that 73 per cent of UAE professionals use AI tools to carry out tasks they would not typically have been able to handle, highlighting the growing role of technology in expanding employee capabilities.

Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters, said AI was helping boost productivity and allowing employees to move into new areas more quickly.

However, he said companies needed to ensure technology reduced pressure rather than simply increasing expectations around the volume and pace of work.

Sanford-Scutt described the UAE workforce as one of the most tech-forward in the region, saying rapid AI adoption represented a competitive advantage for businesses.

He added that companies increasingly needed to consider how AI adoption affected individual capacity and workforce retention.

Wider roles bring new pressures

The survey also found that 43 per cent of professionals frequently experience what Robert Walters calls a “competence hangover”, referring to fatigue, reduced focus or feeling drained after periods of intense performance. A further 31 per cent said they experienced it intermittently.

Powell said taking on new responsibilities could support employee development and help organisations build capabilities, but workloads needed to be recognised and managed effectively.

Robert Walters said companies could address growing workloads through measures including redistributing tasks, investing in appropriate technology and bringing in temporary expertise when required.

Organisations that balance efficiency with sustainable workloads would be better positioned to maintain long-term performance, the firm said.