5 Amazon buys to protect and power your new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max pre-orders opened on September 12, 2026, in the UAE and shoppers have wasted no time securing their upgrade.

But a new iPhone is only half the job. With such a high price tag (iPhone 18 Pro price starts from Dh5,099), the right accessories protect your investment and make the phone feel truly yours – from screen protection to fast charging.

That’s why we’ve gone through Amazon’s accessories on offer so you don’t have to scroll for hours. Below are the ones that caught our eye and earned a spot on our list. Stock is moving fast.

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