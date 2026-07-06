Using AI? Here are three things you should never upload to AI tools

Artificial intelligence has quickly become part of everyday life. Whether you're using ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, or another AI assistant, these tools can summarise documents, answer questions and even help write emails in seconds.

But as AI becomes more capable, cybersecurity experts continue to warn users about what they choose to upload.

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While many AI companies have strengthened their privacy protections and offer settings that limit how conversations are used, it's still worth thinking twice before sharing sensitive information.

Here are three things you should never upload to an AI chatbot.

1. Banking and financial information

Avoid entering credit card numbers, bank account details, online banking credentials or financial statements into AI tools.

If your conversation is accidentally shared, your account is compromised or you're using an AI service with weaker privacy protections, that information could end up in the wrong hands. Financial data should always be treated as confidential.

2. Personal identification documents

Documents such as your passport, Emirates ID, driver's licence or visa contain highly sensitive personal information.

Uploading these files unnecessarily increases the risk of identity theft if they are ever exposed. If you need AI to help analyse a document, consider redacting personal details before uploading it.

3. Medical records

Health records often contain some of your most private information, including diagnoses, prescriptions, test results and insurance details.

If you're using AI to better understand a medical report, remove names, identification numbers and other personally identifiable information wherever possible. AI can be useful for explaining medical terminology, but it should not become a storage place for sensitive health records.

A good rule of thumb is this: if you'd be uncomfortable seeing the information displayed on a public screen, don't upload it to an AI chatbot.

AI companies continue to invest heavily in privacy and security, and many now offer enterprise protections and controls over how your data is handled. Even so, the safest approach is to share only the information an AI tool genuinely needs to complete the task and avoid exposing sensitive personal data unless it's absolutely necessary.

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