European shares rebounded on Thursday after three consecutive days of losses, as AI lab Anthropic's record IPO raise lifted technology stocks, while Commerzbank's shares climbed after Germany and UniCredit reached an agreement over a planned takeover of the German lender.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3% to 645.85 points by 0822 GMT. The index closed at a three-week low on Wednesday as mining stocks slumped.

Commerzbank gained 1.4% and UniCredit added 1.8% after the Italian bank and Germany reached agreement on the big sticking points in the takeover battle.

Technology stocks led sectoral gains in Europe. Chip-related companies ASML, STMicroelectronics and Infineon rose 3% and 5.5%, reflecting a positive mood among European and US tech investors.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record after upsizing its offering, valuing the Claude chatbot maker at $1.5 trillion and defying concerns about the AI trade and tech fundraising prospects. Investors are keenly awaiting its Nasdaq debut later in the day.

Among other stocks, France's Soitec surged 12.7% after the French semiconductor materials supplier beat market expectations with its fiscal 2027 forecast.

Novartis fell 2.5% after the Swiss drugmaker set mid-term sales growth targets at the lower end of its previously projected range.