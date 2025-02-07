Tech adoption rises in Dubai real estate

Over the past few years, the real estate industry in Dubai has undergone a significant transformation in terms of technology adoption.

Building Management Systems (BMS), which were once expensive, underutilized, and heavily reliant on service vendors, have evolved. These systems were often rigid, locked into proprietary frameworks, and provided limited real-time insights for facility managers and technicians. However, BMS alone proved insufficient for addressing the evolving needs of property operators. As BMS technology stagnated, new tools like Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) systems began to emerge. The pandemic further accelerated digitization, putting the focus on cost efficiency, sustainability, and tenant well-being.

This shift triggered a wave of mergers and acquisitions globally. Legacy building automation companies started investing in CAFM solutions. For instance, Trane acquired BrainBox AI and Nuvolo, JLL bought Envio Systems and Building Engines, and Schneider Electric acquired Planon. These developments reflect a broader industry demand for unified solutions that integrate building automation with enterprise operations.

Facilio was founded with this vision in mind. “Our unified cloud-based platform combines asset management, technician tools, advanced analytics, and energy optimization. By addressing the limitations of traditional BMS, we provide a cohesive solution that delivers value at the building portfolio level. The year 2024 validated the power of this transformation. We enabled FM teams and CRE operators to evolve their CAFM systems from basic record-keeping tools into actionable platforms. This shift unlocked tangible value, operational efficiency, and business growth for our customers across geographies,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio

The future of operations and maintenance (O&M) lies in intelligence and automation, with AI-driven solutions at the forefront of this transformation. “By combining CAFM with cloud-based analytics, building operators are transitioning from reactive to proactive, data-led strategies. These approaches prevent failures before they occur, optimize energy consumption, and enhance productivity. Many enterprises are already leveraging AI & IoT-led platforms,” Ramachandran, said.

For example, British Land, a leading UK property operator, achieved a 33% reduction in heating and cooling energy consumption using Facilio’s Connected Buildings platform. The Dubai World Trade Centre witnessed improved equipment performance and tenant satisfaction via rapid fault remediation with accurate error reports. FM service firms like Berkeley Services Group, Musanadah, CIT Group, Quality FM, and many more are using our Connected CAFM as their operating system. This enables them to consolidate data, gain visibility across portfolios, and deliver results such as a 3x increase in contract wins and a 2x boost in revenues. The real estate and FM industry are increasingly recognizing the strategic value of AI and IoT-driven automation and their potential to drive business outcomes. They are moving away from rigid legacy tools to modern connected platforms, with Connected CAFM emerging as a foundational application to deliver strategic value. “This is not just a technology upgrade; it is a paradigm shift in the way they operate,” Ramachandran said. Looking ahead, the transition from legacy systems to modern, software-first platforms will continue at scale, Ramachandran said. “Predictive maintenance, real-time decision-making, and mobility are becoming integral to delivering business value for building owners and operators. Connected systems will enable smarter, more agile building management. Consolidation within the industry will likely accelerate as businesses move toward unified building operations. This convergence is where the future of the smart buildings industry lies,” he added. The UAE was Facilio’s first market when it was founded. “With its high concentration of high-rise buildings in a compact area, the region was an ideal starting point for our operations. Over the past few years, we have consistently doubled our revenue year-over-year in the region. Looking ahead, we are expanding our regional sales team to capitalize on the growing interest in markets like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The region’s ambitious architectural projects and innovative real estate development strategies make it an exciting market for us to drive further growth,” Ramachandran said.