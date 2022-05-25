TCL brings new Mini LED QLED TVs and home appliances to MEA

Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA.

The new additions to the C series have been optimised for the best possible console gaming experience.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 11:16 AM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 11:19 AM

TCL Electronics, the global number two LCD TV brand and a pioneer in consumer electronics and home appliances, announced the launch of its new C Series TV line-up and home appliances in the Middle East & Africa (MEA), aimed at offering value-added products to consumers in the mese markets

As a global technology brand with a presence in over 160 countries and regions, TCL has been providing products to approximately 300 million users globally.

In 2021, TCL TV’s market share grew by 11.5 per cent with 24.6 million units of LCD TV shipment and the number one Android OS Smart TV brand, according to Omdia TV which sets 2022 Q1 market tracker and Omdia TV design and features tracker respectively. TCL also achieved significant growth in mid-to-high-end smart screen sales with QLED TVs and Mini LED TVs seeing a 53.8 per cent and 50.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

“We are proud to unveil TCL’s latest generation of Mini LED and QLED C Series TVs offering premium home theatre experience to consumers in the Middle East and Africa,” said Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA.

“The innovative TV sets are manufactured with advanced technologies offering exceptional and immersive audio-visual experiences for regional consumers. TCL inspires daily life with its newest range of innovative home appliances and air conditioners (AC) with interconnected smart homes – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology,” she added.

TCL’s Mini LED 4K TV C935 and C835 raise the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones to as many as 1920 and offer stunning brightness performance to achieve striking contrast and show captivating details over one billion colours powered by QLED technology.

As the superior QLED 4K entertainment centre, C735 and C635 are designed to deliver a comprehensive range of entertainment experience with Google TV and exceptional video gaming performance. Those line-up TVs will soon be available in the UAE and other countries of the Middle East and Africa region.

TCL also announced the latest home appliances such as the FreshIN air conditioner, the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning Sweeva series of robot vacuum cleaners, Breeva series air purifiers, P2 series auto-dose washing machines and its newest range of intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) small domestic appliances that can be controlled remotely and intelligently through the TCL Home App.

“TCL has expanded its presence in the MEA significantly in 2021. We have consolidated our number three position in Saudi Arabia and gained significant market share in a majority of MEA markets. We are also currently ranked amongst the top five in the UAE and project further growth in the future,” Mohammed Minhajuddin, Senior Marketing Manager of TCL MEA said.

“We have great ambitions for the future with an efficient local market mapping plan,” he added.

These new products are firmly in line with TCL’s new brand signature “Inspire Greatness”, which carries the brand’s latest corporate message and also reflects TCL’s confidence and ambition to provide consumers around the world with values that inspire and empower people to achieve greatness in their lives.

TCL is a multicategory, global conglomerate that specialises in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronic products. The company’s star products are its TVs, pioneering the Mini LED display technology. The success of its 2021 QLED and Mini LED C Series in the previous year accelerated the company’s growth in the region. — business@khaleejtimes.com