TA’ZIZ, Proman partner to develop world-scale methanol facility in Ruwais

Supplied photo

The facility will meet growing domestic and international demand for this clean and versatile chemical commodity which is gaining momentum as a lower-emission fuel alongside existing uses spanning industrial products.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 3:48 PM

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) signed an agreement with Proman, one of the world’s leading producers of methanol, to develop the UAE first world-scale methanol production facility at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd. (“TA’ZIZ”) and Proman will construct a natural gas to methanol facility with an anticipated annual capacity of up to 1.8 million tons per annum. The facility will meet growing domestic and international demand for this clean and versatile chemical commodity which is gaining momentum as a lower-emission fuel alongside existing uses spanning industrial products. The project is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

TA’ZIZ is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company. The proposed partnership will capitalize upon ADNOC’s attractive value proposition for downstream petrochemicals, ADQ’s diversified portfolio and Proman’s extensive construction and operational expertise as the world’s second largest methanol producer.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc, said: “We are pleased to welcome Proman as a strategic partner as we develop the UAE’s first domestic methanol production facility. This world-scale plant advances the TA’ZIZ mission to diversify the UAE’s economy and accelerate industrial development, by enabling local supply chains through the production of new chemicals in the UAE. As Proman’s first investment in the UAE, our agreement underscores the continued appeal of the UAE as a highly attractive destination for international capital, supporting long-term industrial growth for Abu Dhabi’s private sector.”

Production of this versatile chemical in the UAE for the first time supports the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s mission to diversify the UAE’s economy and accelerate industrial development. Methanol is a critical chemical building block with a wide range of industrial applications including in fuels, adhesives, solvents, pharmaceuticals and construction materials. Growth is expected to be driven by emerging economies in Africa and Asia, while production of methanol in the UAE will support decreased reliance on imports, enabling local manufacturers to “Make it In the Emirates” and establish greater resiliency among domestic supply chains.

David Cassidy, Proman Chief Executive, said: “We look forward to bringing our full value-chain expertise to this development and expanding Proman’s global footprint to the UAE, in close partnership with Adnoc and ADQ. This will be the first methanol production facility in the UAE and will be one of the most energy efficient and low-emitting plants in the world. Growing global interest in methanol as a cleaner fuel, particularly for the shipping sector, is set to drive a significant increase in worldwide methanol demand over the coming decade. As such, this is a particularly opportune time to invest in the UAE’s domestic downstream production capacity. We are excited to help drive forward the ambitious TA’ZIZ industrial development and the UAE’s downstream growth strategy, as well as growing our partnership with TA’ZIZ in the future.”

TA’ZIZ comprises of three industrial zones, the first of which is an Industrial Chemicals Zone that will host chemicals production, with seven proposed world-scale projects already in the design phase. The second is the Light Industrial Zone, which will be home to downstream conversion industries that will convert the outputs of the Industrial Chemicals Zone into consumable products, and finally an Industrial Services Zone, which will house a variety of companies providing the necessary services required by the TA’ZIZ industrial zones and the wider Ruwais Industrial Complex.

The TA’ZIZ development has received significant interest from local and international investors since its launch in November 2020. Partnership agreements have been signed with Fertiglobe, GS Energy, and Mitsui for the proposed development of a low-carbon ammonia production facility and with Reliance Industries for a proposed ethylene dichloride (EDC), chlor-alkali (CA), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility. Eight UAE-based investors have signed investment agreements with TA’ZIZ, for up to a 20 per cent stake in a portfolio of chemicals projects within the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, marking the first domestic Public Private Partnership in Abu Dhabi’s downstream and petrochemicals sector. Final Investment Decisions for these chemical projects are expected later this year and are subject to relevant regulatory approvals. An agreement has also been signed with AD Ports Group to develop a new world class ports and logistics facility at TA’ZIZ. — business@khaleejtimes.com