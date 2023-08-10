Taxation Society launches AI-based Chatbot and book on UAE Corporate Tax

The sector's credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability, says the agency
Taxation Society in association with India Club and IBPC on July 26 unveiled Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chatbot specifically for Corporate Tax in the UAE.
A friendly competition was held between Man & Machine on Corporate Tax. ‘Man’ was represented by Avinash Gupta — expert, Corporate Tax and ‘Machine’ was represented by BOT developed by iBoss Tech Solutions powered by Taxation Society, one of the first taxation bot in the region. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the competition which was moderated by Nimish Makvana.
The event was graced by chief guest Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director & Private Adviser, Office of Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum. He applauded the initiative of Taxation Society which welcomes 200 nationalities and residents of the UAE as members who wish to learn about UAE Corporate Tax.
Naveen Sharma, co-founder and chairman of Taxation Society, said: “The Taxation Bot is the first Corporate Tax Bot in the region, and it is just the beginning. Advancement in artificial intelligence will transform the way we work.”
He appreciated the UAE’s vision towards artificial intelligence and said: “We are fortunate to be in the UAE where the government is leading the AI revolution.”
In addition to the competition, a book on UAE Corporate Tax was also unveiled which is authored by Avinash Gupta and Naveen Sharma. On the launch of UAE Corporate Tax book, Naveen Sharma said: “Taxation Society will have a research wing which will provide a platform to experts and writers who can share their knowledge, present case studies, etc.”
Nimish Makvana, senior partner Crowe UAE and president of Taxation Society, said that UAE Corporate Tax is effective and robust economic growth is expected with flow of FDIs in times to come.
