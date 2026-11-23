Abu Dhabi's Dh7.76 billion Taweelah C Independent Power Plant has reached financial close, securing funding for a major electricity generation project designed to support rising power demand driven by population growth, urban development and the expansion of artificial intelligence data centres.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Saudi Arabia's Aljomaih Energy and Water Company and Singapore's Sembcorp Industries announced the financing milestone

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The 2.6-gigawatt (GW) high-efficiency gas-fired power plant is expected to begin commercial operations in 2029, providing flexible electricity generation to help Abu Dhabi integrate more renewable energy into its power grid.

The project will also be designed to accommodate the possible use of carbon capture technologies in the future.

Financing backed by international banks

The project is primarily funded through senior debt financing provided by local and international financial institutions.

Lenders include Hsbc, DBS, Ocbc, KfW International Project and Export Finance Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

These institutions, together with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, coordinated and arranged the financing transaction.

The financial close follows the signing of a power purchase agreement between Ewec, Taqa and the international consortium.

Taqa holds a 60 per cent stake in the project company, while the consortium comprising Aljomaih Energy and Water Company and Sembcorp Industries owns the remaining 40 per cent.

Under the operational structure, Taqa will hold a 40 per cent stake in the operations and maintenance company, with the international consortium owning the remaining 60 per cent.

China Energy Engineering Corporation has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Ewec will purchase the net electricity generated by the plant under the power purchase agreement.

AI and data centres drive electricity demand

According to Ewec, rapid urbanization, population growth and the expansion of data centers accompanying the adoption of artificial intelligence are among the main factors expected to drive power demand through 2050.

To meet this demand while reducing emissions, Ewec is expanding solar power procurement, with photovoltaic capacity forecast to reach 15.5GW by 2030 and more than 35GW by 2035.

However, integrating large volumes of solar power into the electricity system requires flexible generation capacity to maintain supply when renewable output fluctuates.

Taweelah C is designed to provide this flexibility, helping balance intermittent renewable generation while maintaining grid stability.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of Ewec, said the project would support Abu Dhabi's transition towards a power generation system increasingly based on large-scale solar energy.

"Taweelah C provides the essential operational agility required to balance intermittent renewable power, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for the Nation's economy," he said.

He added that the project's electricity tariff was among the most competitive in the region, although the companies did not disclose the tariff.

Taqa targets 150GW capacity by 2030

Dr Frank Possmeier, Chief Investment Officer of Taqa, said preliminary construction work on Taweelah C was already underway.

He said the project would deliver efficient and flexible gas-fired electricity generation while supporting Taqa's plans to expand its global power generation portfolio.

The company aims to reach 150GW of gross power capacity by 2030, including 50GW from flexible gas-fired generation.

The 2.6GW Taweelah C project will contribute towards these expansion plans.

Adnan Abdulhadi Buhuligah, Chief Executive Officer of Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, said the plant would help meet growing electricity demand while supporting a more resilient energy mix.

The project is also expected to create opportunities for Emirati professionals in key technical and operational roles as part of national workforce development efforts, Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2029