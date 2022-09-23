Tata Steel approves mega merger of 7 subsidiaries with itself

The UAE EV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028
Tata Steel's board has approved the amalgamation of seven subsidiaries with itself, the steelmaker said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.
The nod was received on Thursday at a meeting of its board members.
These seven companies are Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, The Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining, and the S&T Mining Company, the same filing said.
Each scheme was reviewed and recommended to the board by the Committee of Independent Directors and the audit committee of the company, it added.
The total revenue distributed at the state level in the UAE for VAT has amounted to over Dh95.4 billion (US$26 billion), since its implementation in 2018 till October 2021.
The event witnessed the presence of 300+ individuals from 50+ companies, across 33 countries
The VARA MVP Licence also grants FTX permission to act as a Clearing House, operate an NFT Marketplace, and provide Custodial Services.
The Company’s profitability in the first half of 2022 was driven by elevated hydrocarbon prices.
By joining EV100, WayCool will transition its last-mile delivery fleet to electric by 2030.
Powered by Ada Lovelace Architecture and DLSS 3; Third-Gen RTX up to 4x Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPUs.
US Federal Reserve is currenty jacking up rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s, magnifying borrowing costs for the average person