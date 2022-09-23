Tata Steel approves mega merger of 7 subsidiaries with itself

The nod was received on Thursday at a meeting of its board members

By ANI Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 8:41 AM

Tata Steel's board has approved the amalgamation of seven subsidiaries with itself, the steelmaker said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

The nod was received on Thursday at a meeting of its board members.

These seven companies are Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, The Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining, and the S&T Mining Company, the same filing said.

Each scheme was reviewed and recommended to the board by the Committee of Independent Directors and the audit committee of the company, it added.

