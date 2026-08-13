Taqa’s net income jumps 9.7% in H1 2026, announces 0.8 fils dividend for Q2

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) on Thursday said its net income increased by 9.7 per cent to Dh4.1 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with Dh3.7 billion in the prior-year period, driven by higher returns from transmission and generation businesses.

Taqa’s revenues fell 2.6 per cent to Dh27.5 billion during the January-June 2026 period, compared with Dh28.2 billion in the same period last year, due to lower pass-through revenues in its distribution, extension works at the Shuweihat 1 Power Plant, and lower oil and gas production following the planned decommissioning of UK North Sea assets.

The company's Ebitda rose 7.7 per cent to Dh11 billion from Dh10.2 billion in the first half of 2025.

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Its board approved a Q2 interim dividend of 0.8 fils per share, totalling approximately Dh899 million.

Capital expenditure rose to Dh7.2 billion, up 38 per cent year-on-year, reflecting accelerated investment across power, water, and transmission networks. Free cash flow was Dh4.6 billion, compared with Dh7 billion in the prior year, largely driven by increased investment.

Jasim Husain Thabet, group CEO and managing director of Taqa, said the company has delivered a strong first half of the year, with growth across its utilities businesses driving higher earnings.

“Our integrated model gives us the stability and financial strength to keep investing in the power and water infrastructure needed for decades to come. That is true both in the UAE and across our international markets,” he said.

“Over the past six months, we advanced strategic partnerships that strengthen Abu Dhabi's industrial development and sustainability ambitions. Through Masdar, we extended our reach across key renewable energy markets, further strengthening our international presence and supporting the global energy transition. Wherever we operate, we bring the same long-term perspective and the same commitment to the customers and communities we serve. That is what will continue to drive Taqa forward in the second half of the year and beyond,” added Thabet.

During the first half of 2026, Taqa signed a host of new agreements, including a 27-year Utilities Purchase Agreement with Adnoc to provide critical utilities to the Ta'ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais.