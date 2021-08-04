TallyPrime boosts browser experience
The ‘Save My View’ feature will enable users to save the configurations/settings changed in a report once and be able to access it instantly every single time.
Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider, introduced the latest version of TallyPrime which has further increased the power of TallyPrime reporting, allowing customers to create and save personalised views to suit the unique requirements of their business. The solution will enable small and medium businesses in the region to make data-driven decisions to accelerate their business growth.
The ‘Save My View’ feature will enable users to save the configurations/settings changed in a report once and be able to access it instantly every single time. Additionally, to improve the anytime anywhere accessibility of the ‘Tally Reports in Browser’, its experience has been further improved by bringing a consistent content and visual experience across devices. This has been done ensuring that the business data remains in complete control of the business owner and authorised personnel only.
Vikas Panchal, business head- Middle East, Tally Solutions said: “Business reports in Tally is one of the most powerful and useful features which has assisted millions of small and medium businesses take insightful decisions for the growth of their business. With the launch of this latest version, we have taken the power of these business reports to the next level. Now businesses can easily configure and save any report as per their business requirement. Furthermore, they can now easily experience these reports seamlessly on the go, across any browser on any device. Our teams have worked extensively to bring this enhanced browser experience which is completely secure and private.”
Tally has been present in the GCC for over a decade which has enabled them to get a thorough understanding of the businesses and their requirements. The company is committed to help business in GCC in their journey towards automation and provide solutions that increase their productivity.
— business@khaaleejtimes.com
