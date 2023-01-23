Talabat UAE raises over Dh3.3 million in-app customer donations

Funds raised in 2022 through partnerships with trusted charities and philanthropic organisations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 4:48 PM

Talabat, the UAE’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform, on Monday said that it raised over Dh3.3 million through customer in-app donations, an equivalent to 1.9 million meals, in 2022.

By teaming up with trusted local, regional, and international charity partners, talabat enabled customers in the UAE to donate online safely through the app and support a number of different causes.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our customers, which reflects the philanthropic spirit the nation’s leadership have instilled in the community. Giving back is an integral part of our company ethos, and we’re grateful to be able to leverage our technology for good,” Tatiana Rahal, managing director, talabat UAE,said.

“Our customers are able to donate through the platform all year round to our charity partners, who in turn are making tremendous efforts to ensure donations reach those who need it most - every contribution, no matter how small, can make a big impact in someone’s life,” he said.

In addition to its continued collaboration with charities such as Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Emirates Red Crescent, The World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Dubai Cares, UAE Food Bank, as well as Dubai Culture to launch the Ramadan Heroes initiative, talabat is looking to introduce new charities and causes for people to choose from in 2023.

Customers can find virtual charities on the talabat app by simply going to the “Give back” option under ‘Top picks’ on the homepage or searching for the charity of choice through the search tool. Donations can also be made by redeeming ‘talabat Rewards’ points and donating them towards registered charities.

— business@khaleejtimes.com