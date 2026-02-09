Talaat Moustafa Group & EFG Hermes-backed Egypt Education Platform to establish a private university

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), the leading real estate and tourism development company and Egypt Education Platform (EEP), Egypt’s largest and fastest growing education service provider which is owned by Egypt Education Fund (a fund managed and backed by EFG Hermes), announced today the signing of a strategic alliance to establish a flagship private university within Noor City (Noor), one of TMG’s fully integrated master developments located East of Cairo.

The new university will be developed on a dedicated land plot within Noor and will provide high-quality education across various faculties, supported by international academic affiliations. This project aims to meet the increasing demand for private higher education in Greater Cairo, particularly in East Cairo, which continues to experience strong population growth, rising household incomes, and a limited number of premium private universities.

EEP’s education portfolio currently includes (i) 23 schools and pre-schools, spreading across Egypt and offering five curriculums (British, American, IB, Montessori and National) to over 15k enrolled students, and (ii) Selah El Telmeez, Egypt’s leading education content developer serving between 3-4mn students annually.

This partnership marks EEP’s entry into the vastly growing higher education sector and builds on the successful collaboration between EEP and TMG, which includes five schools that currently serve around 9k students across TMG’s growing communities in Madinaty and El Rehab cities. These assets have demonstrated strong operational performance and reflect both parties’ shared commitment to delivering high-quality education offerings within TMG’s communities.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Holding Group, emphasized that signing this strategic partnership with Egypt Education Platform comes as part of the Group’s vision to deliver an integrated model for advanced, sustainable smart cities. He noted that establishing a private university within Noor City represents a pivotal step in supporting the higher education sector and investing in human capital, shaping the future, and serving the community across all fields, in line with sustainable development goals and the enhancement of the quality of educational services.

He added that the establishment of the new university falls within the integrated suite of services that Talaat Moustafa Group is keen to provide within Noor City—similar to all of the Group’s cities—ensuring the delivery of distinguished educational services in accordance with the latest international standards. This will contribute to creating an advanced educational environment that serves the city’s residents and surrounding areas, and further strengthens Noor City’s position as a fully integrated destination for modern living.

Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, commented: “We are excited to enter the higher education segment alongside our long-standing and reputable partner, TMG. This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for EEP, completing our fully integrated education ecosystem spanning Pre-K through K-12, educational content, digital learning platforms, and student transportation. By building on EEP’s strong Pre-K–12 backbone and leveraging our integrated platform and operational capabilities, the university will benefit from a growing network of schools that enhance and support long-term enrollment while enabling us to deliver top-quality, market-relevant university education. This milestone also advances EEP’s roadmap toward a capital market listing, anchored by the partnership with TMG.”

EFG Hermes Investment Banking acted as the sole financial advisor for this strategic partnership. This transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and regulatory approvals.