Tabreed's foreign ownership increases to maximum capacity

The new 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes’ see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs
In a disclosure letter to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed), announced that its decision to increase the company's Foreign Ownership Limit (FOL) from 49 per cent to 100 per cent and the increase of the Individual Ownership Limit from 20 per cent to 100 per cent will be officially activated as of the close of December 23, 2022 trading session.
In DFM's trading today, Tabreed share closed higher by 10.14 per cent at Dh3.15 following trading of 7.5 million shares at a value of Dh22.29 million in 321 deals.
Tabreed share came third as the most active by values, and ranked fifth in the list of the most active by volume.
In September, Tabreed shareholders gave a go-ahead to remove the limit of shares that foreigners can invest in.
The company reported a net profit of Dh240.4 million ($65.4 million) for the first half of the year, an increase of three per cent compared to a year ago. — Wam
Sales of US crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day, with exports of about three million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel
For 2022, the government is estimating a fiscal surplus of OR1.15 billion, with revenues at OR14.2 billion and spending at OR13.9 billion — estimating the average oil price this year at $94/barrel
With strong double-digit growth across both markets, FMCG online sales in the UAE now account for 4-6 per cent of a total market size of Dh1.5 billion
TGM to record 300% annual growth after investment, opens its first flagship outlet at Mall of the Emirates
In the first three quarters of 2022, there were 283 deals, an increase of 16 per cent from the same period last year
A new survey reveals that a majority of 91% employees feel positive about 2023 and 88% have made resolutions for the new year