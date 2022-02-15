Tabreed looks at expansion in Egypt, Gulf

A&A is one stop business setup firm that delivers total business solutions.
Business21 hours ago
Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) is considering an acquisition in Oman and expanding into Egyptian and other Gulf markets, its CEO Khalid Abdulla Al Marzooqi said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV on Tuesday.
Tabreed, which provides cooling systems to governments, commercial, residential and private organisations, is also looking at opportunities to expand in the UAE, Marzooqi said.
The company is currently in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operater Majid Al Futtaim’s cooling operations, two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week.
These regional expansion plans follow Tabreed’s recent moves into Asian markets.
In December last year, Tabreed officially partnered with the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation to expand its operations in India and establish a new holding company in Singapore. — Reuters
A&A is one stop business setup firm that delivers total business solutions.
Business21 hours ago
State to showcase business attractiveness across key sectors at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Business1 day ago
The growing momentum behind the UAE’s F&B trade reflects the country’s successful efforts and initiatives implemented to diversify import and export markets.
Business1 day ago
BSOF I is focused primarily on control positions in mature companies that are facing some form of financial or legal distress but where the underlying business fundamentals are compelling.
Business1 day ago
Transguard secured contracts with 17 country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai in 2021.
Business1 day ago
The $500 million land joint venture will allow Aldar to realise long-term value tied up in its vast landbank.
Business1 day ago
Yahsat will provide managed services for ground satellite communications services and solutions for the next 5 years.
Business1 day ago
Residents are advised to visit only those venues which strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety regulations
Business1 day ago