Taaleem posts record revenue as premium school fees rise 3.5%

UAE-listed education provider Taaleem reported record results for the first nine months of its 2025/26 financial year, with operating revenue rising 18.5 per cent year on year to Dh1.17 billion, supported by continued growth in its premium schools business and resilient student enrolment.

Net profit after tax increased 9 per cent to Dh283.2 million, while EBITDA rose 16 per cent to Dh439.4 million, reflecting continued demand for premium education despite expansion costs associated with newly opened campuses.

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The company said premium school enrolment increased 11.5 per cent to 18,591 students, while capacity expanded 10.5 per cent to 23,848 seats following the opening of DBS Mira and DBS Islands. Premium school utilisation also improved to 78 per cent, highlighting continued demand across its portfolio.

Taaleem said the premium schools segment continued to drive earnings growth, supported by higher enrolment and a 3.5 per cent increase in average tuition fees.

The group now operates 14 premium schools across the UAE, two more than a year ago, while its government partnerships portfolio comprises 23 schools serving 23,579 students.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said the results demonstrate the resilience of the company's operating model and continued demand for high-quality education in the UAE.

"Operating revenue reached a record level for the period and net profit increased, reflecting continued growth in premium school enrolment, disciplined execution and the ongoing expansion of our premium portfolio," he said.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Williamson said registration activity for the next academic year remains on track, with Harrow International School Dubai scheduled to open on August 31, having already secured 374 confirmed registrations.

Taaleem said preparations also continue for Harrow Abu Dhabi and DBS Ghaf Woods, which together are expected to add around 5,400 premium seats over the next two years, providing visibility on future enrolment and earnings growth.

The group said its K-12 schools maintained full operational continuity throughout the period despite regional developments, with stable staffing, resilient enrolment and fee collection.

Taaleem also highlighted the performance of its early childhood education platform, Kids First Group (KFG), which now operates 36 nurseries across the UAE and Qatar, serving 4,714 children. While enrolment was temporarily affected by regional disruption, the company said recovery is progressing steadily, supported by improving parent confidence and strong summer camp registrations.