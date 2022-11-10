'Taaleem' announces offer price range, start of subscription period for IPO in Dubai

Dh750 million proceeds will help fund the expansion of Taaleem's school network in the UAE. - File photo

By WAM Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 2:47 PM

Taaleem Holdings on Thursday set the price range for its IPO on the for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) between Dh2.95 and Dh3.00 per share.

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem, said, "We have seen strong interest in our IPO since announcing our Intention to Float on 31st October 2022. Today, we are pleased to open subscriptions for all retail investors, professional investors and our school community through the parents and employees tranche.

"Taaleem has delivered a solid growth story for nearly 20 years with particularly strong revenue and EBITDA growth between 2020 and 2022. Additionally, the Dh750 million proceeds from this IPO will help fund and accelerate the expansion of our K-12 premium schools network in the UAE and we will be even better positioned to provide greater access to our high-quality, aspirational education offering."

The price range for the offering implying a market capitalisation at time of listing of between Dh2.962 billion and Dh3 billion. The final offer price is expected to be announced on November 18. Listing of the shares and trading on DFM is expected to begin on November 29.

The price range implies the issuance of a total of 254,237,288 new shares, representing 25.32% of Taaleem's share capital, at a price of Dh2.95 per share, and a total of 250,000,000 new shares, representing 25.00% of Taaleem's share capital, at a price of Dh3.00 per share.

The Company is seeking to raise total capital of Dh750 million. The Final Offer Price will be determined through the application of a book building process, whereby a subscription orders ledger will be created through the subscription orders made only by Professional Investors.

The Offering consists wholly of primary shares – those being newly issued shares in the Company, for the purpose of the IPO – with the Company's intention to use the net proceeds from the Offering to expand its premium K-12 segment.