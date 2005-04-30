TA set to take part in ATM

DUBAI — Tourism Australia (TA) this year will participate at the Arabin Travel Market (ATM) from May 3rd to the 6th with a new identity and a host of exciting new tourism products.





According to recently released figures, inbound arrivals from the Gulf countries to Australia were up 26 per cent in 2004 compared to 2003. The surge continues as travellers seek adventure and comfort in a safe and friendly environment.

The Australia delegation to the ATM will be welcoming visitors to its all-new booth, affectionately known as "The Shed." The Shed is modelled on a traditional Queensland home where Australian exhibitors, including Tourism Victoria, Tourism New South Wales, Tourism Queensland and Tourism Western Australia will join TA and tour operators.

In the past ten years alone, the number of inbound travellers from the Gulf have grown considerably, the bulk arriving during the summer months each year.

Lynne Hocking, TA's manager, international market liaison, based in Sydney and responsible for the AGCC region, said: “ We expect figures to be even higher this year and we have many new attractions to introduce. It's a very exciting time for Australia.’’

One motivating factor setting Australia for the Arab apart from many other destinations this year is the choice of routes and variety of airlines now servicing Australia from the Gulf States, including non-stop flights to several cities in Australia from Dubai.

Tourism Australia, is making its presence felt in the AGCC this year as the organisation is launching its "Meet Us in Australia" campaign in an effort to attract visitors to their information-packed website to quickly become more familiar with the destination. They have also introduced a Traveler's Guide for the GCC consumer in both English and Arabic, available at most travel agents around the Gulf.