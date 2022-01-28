Swiss tech major Ferronato KGS Group launches smart accessories products

Sandro Giovanni Ferronato and Alessia Ferronato at the launch of Ferronato.

The 116-year-old group launched its first set of products at the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022

Industrial metallised fabrics manufacturer Ferronato KGS Group has made a foray into the lifestyle domain by launching a new range of accessories products.

The new set of accessories is under the brand name Ferronato.

The Ferronato smart accessories include a range of personal products powered by KGS metallised fabrics, including laptop sleeves, phone pouches, totes, and briefcases that protect the privacy and personal information.

This is the first foray for the 116-year-old Swiss major into the retail space.

The products are on display at the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. KGS Group is a corporate partner of the Swiss pavilion.

"We have always been acknowledged for our focus on innovation tech and the new personal lifestyle accessories brand, Ferronato, is yet another milestone in our journey," said Sandro Giovanni Ferronato, CEO, Ferronato KGS Group.

Established in 1906 in Lugano, Switzerland, Ferronato KGS Group is renowned for its precision tools, abrasives and metallised fabrics worldwide. The KGS business is now helmed by its third generation and is currently led by Sandro Giovanni Ferronato.

He added, "Ferronato is a lifestyle brand borne out of a sense of immediacy that creates bespoke, high-end accessories that aim to protect your privacy."

He added, "KGS has been a (business to business) B2B company since its inception, and it has been a long-existing wish to enter the (business to consumer) B2C segment and offer products based on our core KGS technologies. The Swiss technology paired with Italian design and artisanship produces a unique and beautiful product with relevant features for the contemporary world."

The company said the smart accessories made of metallised fabrics fit well as an antidote to invasive surveillance threats people face at every step of their personal life.

Underlining that technology is convenient but can be pervasive, the Ferronato family developed and patented a metallised fabric that creates shielding to electromagnetic waves. This technology, used from the battlefield to the boardroom, is now available for customers to protect their privacy.

"These smart accessories, made for our digital life, safeguards from several potential digital threats. This includes from stopping tracking of our location, remote activation of our phone to eavesdropping on our conversations to steal critical information and personal data," said Alessia Ferronato, Partner, Ferronato.

KGS said that these accessories would curb hacking, tracking, potential cybercrimes, data theft, digital infiltration, and system breeches without the consent of an individual or individuals.

As the world's leading manufacturer of flexible diamond abrasives and electrolytically metallised fabrics, KGS' industrial products are used across industry verticals. These include aerospace, aeronautical, defence, automotive, medical equipment, construction, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

With offices in 16 countries, the company has been supplying products in over 100 countries from its six manufacturing sites in Switzerland, The Netherlands, Hungary, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, China, and India.

Ferronato set up its offices in the UAE in 2015. — business@khaleejtimes.com