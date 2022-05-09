Swiss-Belhotel International plans expansion as travel deamand returns

Hotel brand will double its presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region by 2025

Laurent A. Voivenel, senior vice-president for operations and development, EMEA and India, said the owner and investor confidence is building up with the return of travel. — Supplied photo

With a strong owner and investor interest Swiss-Belhotel International has embarked on an aggressive expansion strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The group, which manages a portfolio of more than 125 hotels, resorts and projects in 19 countries across the globe, announced plans at the Arabian Travel Market to double its footprint in the region by 2025.

Laurent A. Voivenel, senior vice-president for operations and development, EMEA and India, said the owner and investor confidence is building up with the return of travel. “At the Swiss-Belhotel International we are well positioned for continued growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and are witnessing tremendous interest in our brands from both existing and new owners who are showing keenness to invest and build more hotels with us,” he said.

“Following our development strategy, we have set an ambitious target of doubling our portfolio in the EMEA region in the next three years and are making great progress in that direction with several exciting projects under negotiation,” Laurent added.

He said Africa looks very promising with significant potential for “our diverse brands. In addition, we are heading into the European market” with an unmatched deal for owners and investors and seeing some strong interest.

Laurent attributes this extraordinary trend to the way Swiss-Belhotel branded properties maintained highly competitive ranking even during the uncertain times of Covid-19. The group successfully opened three new properties at the height of the pandemic and made them profitable in record time.

“We were not only able to survive the period but delivered the desired results to our owners. With our compelling ‘win-win’ value proposition, we make it easier for owners to work with us.”

