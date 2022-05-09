Swiss-Belhotel International plans expansion as travel deamand returns

Prices soared on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $110 a barrel
Business3 days ago
With a strong owner and investor interest Swiss-Belhotel International has embarked on an aggressive expansion strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The group, which manages a portfolio of more than 125 hotels, resorts and projects in 19 countries across the globe, announced plans at the Arabian Travel Market to double its footprint in the region by 2025.
Laurent A. Voivenel, senior vice-president for operations and development, EMEA and India, said the owner and investor confidence is building up with the return of travel. “At the Swiss-Belhotel International we are well positioned for continued growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and are witnessing tremendous interest in our brands from both existing and new owners who are showing keenness to invest and build more hotels with us,” he said.
“Following our development strategy, we have set an ambitious target of doubling our portfolio in the EMEA region in the next three years and are making great progress in that direction with several exciting projects under negotiation,” Laurent added.
He said Africa looks very promising with significant potential for “our diverse brands. In addition, we are heading into the European market” with an unmatched deal for owners and investors and seeing some strong interest.
Laurent attributes this extraordinary trend to the way Swiss-Belhotel branded properties maintained highly competitive ranking even during the uncertain times of Covid-19. The group successfully opened three new properties at the height of the pandemic and made them profitable in record time.
“We were not only able to survive the period but delivered the desired results to our owners. With our compelling ‘win-win’ value proposition, we make it easier for owners to work with us.”
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Prices soared on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $110 a barrel
Business3 days ago
In 2020, the UAE Government issued one of the overhauls of the national legal system, adapting policies to enhance the ease of living and raise the happiness bar for expat residents
Business3 days ago
The first agreement will see AD Ports Group develop, operate, and manage a multi-purpose terminal in Safaga Port in a consortium with the Red Sea Ports Authority and the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals Company
Business3 days ago
For India, the agreement, which came into force on May 1, will help it succeed in further promoting ‘Make in India; Market to the World’ initiative and encourage OEM manufacturing of jewellery in the country for global brands
Business3 days ago
While 85 per cent of those surveyed expect the war to increase inflation vis-a-vis 92 per cent globally, 43 per cent believe inflation will last longer than 12 months
Business3 days ago
US central bank officials announced an expected half-point lift in borrowing costs
Business4 days ago
Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, explains how businesses can take advantage of the new UAE-India trade deal now that it is going live
Business4 days ago
The main contributing factor to these record financials is sustained high oil and gas prices
Business4 days ago