Supply chains back on track and online shopping still growing, says Apparel Group CEO

Supply chain disruption caused by the regional conflict has largely been sorted out, and online shopping has continued to grow through 2026, said the CEO of Apparel Group.

Neeraj Teckchandani told Khaleej Times that the company triggered its business continuity plans when the conflict disrupted supply chains. “Things are now largely back on track,” he said, “with around 80 per cent of the disruption resolved.”

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“During the conflict, there were supply chain disruptions, but it was about managing those disruptions,” he said.

Teckchandani said the online share of the group’s business has been steady and growing over the past six months, and he expects it to keep rising. It has grown in both absolute and relative terms, he added.

Online sales surged during the Covid-19 pandemic and did not dip once malls and physical retail reopened.

“This is the new normal,” he said, adding that this is why retailers across the market are investing heavily in digital.

Apparel Group is a Dubai-based global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, operating more than 2,600 stores across 14 countries, representing over 85 international brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, Aldo, Charles & Keith and Tim Hortons. It employs more than 28,000 people.

Quick commerce boom

The Gulf countries are expanding their trade routes due to the regional conflict to ensure sustainable trade and economic growth in the coming years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of an AI-powered fashion and lifestyle app, AIVI, he said the biggest shift has been in delivery speed.

The group offers quick commerce within 60 minutes in the UAE and 90 minutes in Saudi Arabia. It now accounts for more than a third of the business, which was not the case 12 months ago.

“Consumer expectations are changing, and you have to live up to them to even grow your share further,” he said.

“A lot of people talk about omni-channel or unified commerce. It is a true step in that direction. It is our connected commerce,” he said about AIVI.

Talking about competition, Teckchandani said it keeps companies sharp and on their toes.