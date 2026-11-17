Global supply chains are becoming more reliant on flexibility and contingency planning as trade disruptions push companies to rethink how goods move across international markets.

Industry experts say recent geopolitical tensions and route disruptions have highlighted the growing interdependence between logistics, financing and insurance, making supply chain resilience a boardroom priority rather than an operational concern alone.

According to Ralf Schreiber, Head of Business Customers & Sales Steering for DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, transport decisions now carry implications that extend far beyond moving cargo from one destination to another.

“The situation in recent weeks and months has shown how closely the different aspects of trade are connected,” Schreiber said. “A shipment taking a different route may arrive later, require different documentation or affect transport costs and insurance premiums. These effects extend beyond the shipment itself.”

As conflicts and trade disruptions force cargo operators to seek alternative routes, companies are increasingly having to balance customer commitments, inventory management, insurance requirements and rising operational costs.

“When a route becomes unavailable, companies have to consider a range of issues aside from the transport element, including delivery commitments, inventory, costs and insurance implications,” Schreiber said. “Alternative routes” can provide practical solutions, while some temporary workarounds may even evolve into long-term options.

The trend is especially relevant in the Gulf, where the UAE continues to position itself as a major trade hub connecting Asia, Africa and Europe. Dubai’s extensive network of ports, airports, free zones and logistics infrastructure has strengthened its role in facilitating international commerce despite recent disruptions.

Schreiber said DHL remains optimistic about the country’s long-term prospects, citing continued investment and supply chain diversification. The company’s latest DHL Globalization Tracker projects UAE trade volume growth of 13.9% in 2027, assuming conditions stabilise and recovery remains on track.

At the same time, businesses are reassessing how they measure logistics costs. Industry participants increasingly argue that transport spending should be evaluated against broader commercial outcomes rather than freight rates alone.

“A faster or more flexible option may involve higher transport costs,” Schreiber said. “But [it] still [may] be the more economical choice if it prevents a production stoppage or a significant project delay.”

That shift in thinking is placing greater emphasis on resilience planning, with companies building multiple alternatives into their supply chains rather than relying on a single contingency route.

“Building supply chain resilience also means preparing credible alternatives before they are needed,” Schreiber said. “Throughout this process, you have to be transparent with your customers about the available options and potential trade-offs.”

As businesses navigate an increasingly uncertain trade environment, experts say collaboration across logistics, finance and insurance sectors will be critical to maintaining supply chain continuity and supporting future growth.