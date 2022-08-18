Suppliers Complex nears completion, seeks to attract SMEs and start-ups

The Abu Dhabi-based company said G42 Expansion Fund would operate as a private equity investor targeting a broad spectrum of technologies that promise to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South announced that its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, is scheduled to be completed in September. The facility aims to attract SMEs and start-ups by offering solutions which are designed for multipurpose activities.
The Suppliers Complex, which is located in the Supply Chain Cluster, is a G+3 development offering over 12,000m2 of light industrial space, enabling aerospace companies to easily and quickly set-up their facilities. The facility offers 86 leasable units with 3 levels for companies providing maintenance services, aircraft parts trading, aerospace and drone companies.
ITahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “The new facility is in line with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the required infrastructure and facilities to set up their businesses as part of the overall ecosystem that we have at MBRAH. We are also offering exclusive incentives to companies, mainly start-ups and SMEs, and we will spare no effort to cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”
MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub. — business@khaleejtimes.com
The strong first half performance of 2022 is due to our consistent investment in relevant capacity, focus on high margin cargo and drive to deliver customised solutions to cargo owners, says Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World
The latest visa reforms have gained the attention of foreign investors, Indians in particular, who have shown keen interest in making Dubai their primary destination
Auto giant cited the output ramp-up at its Shanghai plant as one of the reasons for this move
Dubai’s main share index climbed 1.3 per cent, boosted by a 3.3 per cent leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ahead of a board meeting on Thursday to discuss the sale of its e-commerce fashion business
Julian Wentzel will be transferring from London where he is currently HSBC’s had of global banking for the UK and International Europe
Group operating revenues rise to EGP2.1 billion in second quarter of 2022 despite a turbulent global macro-economic backdrop
President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi accepted the resignation of Amer, who took up his post in 2015 and had been due to stay on until next year