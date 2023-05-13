Summit to help financial professionals explore opportunities

Event will provide a great opportunity for finance professionals to engage with leaders

Bobby Paul (left) and Rahul Gopal. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 4:07 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 4:23 PM

Collaboration and networking are like two secret ingredients that can turn an average dish into a mouth-watering delicacy, but unfortunately, many people overlook their importance and miss out on the opportunity to create something truly powerful.

The Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), in collaboration with ACCA Middle East, is taking a significant step towards bridging this gap among finance professionals in UAE by organising the Finance Excellence Leadership Summit (FELS), a one-day event on May 21 at the Conrad Hotel Dubai.

The summit will provide a great opportunity for finance professionals to engage with leaders in the profession and provide unmatched opportunities for networking. According to Bobby Paul, President of the IMA Dubai Chapter, “Networking is of utmost importance in developing the career of a finance professional, and the FELS event provides ample opportunities for this, besides providing a source of knowledge on the latest global and regional trends and views on the profession”.

Rahul Gopal, VP of Administration, IMA Dubai Chapter, agrees and adds: “The collaboration of various professional bodies gives the participants opportunities to explore the merits of additional certifications that they can pursue to further their careers”.

The conference will consist of a plenary session in the morning featuring global thought-leaders in finance and governance, followed by panel sessions in the afternoon, where participants will get the opportunity to choose from sessions on ESG, corporate tax, career development, AI, trade finance, data storytelling etc., according to their area of interest.

Registration for the prestigious event is now open to finance and accounting professionals in several categories. Discounts up to 15 per cent are there for Other professional bodies and finance professionals if employed in UAE. Further details of the event and availability of discounts can be obtained by scanning the QR code below.