Suez Canal earns revenue of $3b in first half of 2021: Chairman
The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given.
Egypt’s Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.
The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel. — Reuters
