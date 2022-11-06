Suez Canal Authority investments estimated at EGP13.1 billion

A supplier is allowed to claim back, from the FTA, the excess output tax charged on a tax invoice in prescribed scenarios
Investments of Suez Canal Authority (SCA) are estimated at nearly 13.1 billion Egyptian pounds in the plan of action of year 2022-23, said Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Saeed.
Egypt Today quoted Saeed as releasing a report about goals and investments of the Suez Canal sector in the current fiscal year plan 2022-23.
Saeed added Suez Canal is mainly contributing to receiving giant ships and vessels worldwide and promoting flow of trade.
The report stated that the authority targets upping production rates to 120.3 billion Egyptian pounds in 2022-23 from 103.9 billion Egyptian pounds in 2021-22.
The plan also urges increasing the gross domestic product (GDP) by seven per cent to 107.6 billion Egyptian pounds from 100.5 billion Egyptian pounds, according to the report. — Wam
Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United
Auto ML is a step towards democratising AI; it can go a long way for ensuring that data driven decision making is adopted
World's largest crypto platform says transfers were frozen after discovery
The jewellery sector apart from oil and gas has been the main driver of trade
Decision to further increase the size of the IPO comes on the back of strong investor demand and oversubscription across all tranches
Non-farm payrolls increase 261,000 in October as unemployment rate rises to 3.7% from 3.5%