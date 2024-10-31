SUDO signs strategic partnership with RFM Loyalty at GITEX 2024, celebrating success and team work

The collaboration will see SUDO enhancing RFM Loyalty's digital infrastructure, ensuring seamless and secure payment processing through advanced cloud solutions









SUDO, a leading AWS Advanced Partner, has announced a new strategic partnership with RFM Loyalty, a well-established player in the UAE's payment and loyalty industry. The partnership was solidified during GITEX 2024, where SUDO's participation showcased its commitment to driving digital transformation across the region. This collaboration will see SUDO enhancing RFM Loyalty's digital infrastructure, ensuring seamless and secure payment processing through advanced cloud solutions.

RFM Loyalty: Powering Payment and Loyalty Solutions Across the UAE

RFM Loyalty Co. is a leading provider in the payments and loyalty industry, operating a network of over 10,000 credit card terminals across the UAE. In partnership with major financial institutions, including FAB Bank, RFM Loyalty processes transactions for Visa, Mastercard, and Amex, handling over Dh1 billion in transactions each month. With extensive experience in managing POS terminal networks and providing merchant services, RFM Loyalty has established a strong foothold in the UAE's payment ecosystem.

Through this partnership, SUDO will enhance RFM Loyalty's operational efficiency by integrating cloud-based solutions that ensure secure, scalable, and seamless transaction processing. By leveraging AWS technologies, SUDO will assist RFM Loyalty streamline their POS network management and further optimise their operations.

Recognition of Excellence at GITEX 2024

The lead-up to and opening days of GITEX 2024 brought major achievements for SUDO Consultants, marked by two significant industry awards:

1. AI Integration Excellence Award - Just days before GITEX, SUDO was honored with this award from ICT Media, recognising its outstanding capability in integrating AI solutions to drive business innovation and operational efficiency. SUDO's ability to seamlessly incorporate AI technologies into cloud services has set a new benchmark in the industry.

2. Top MSP Partner in the Region - On the first day of GITEX, SUDO received this accolade from GEC Media, celebrating its excellence as a Managed Service Provider (MSP). This award highlights SUDO's role as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimise their cloud infrastructure and underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and innovative cloud solutions.

A Week of Innovation, Collaboration, and Achievement

During GITEX, SUDO engaged with multiple stakeholders across various sectors, solidifying its position as a key player in the region's cloud solutions market. From live demos of AI-driven technologies to insightful discussions about cloud migration strategies, SUDO showcased the breadth of its services and the value they bring to clients like RFM Loyalty.

The partnership with RFM Loyalty stands as a testament to SUDO's ability to adapt and innovate, providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of clients in the payment and loyalty sector. This collaboration, coupled with the awards for AI integration and MSP excellence, highlights a successful week for SUDO at GITEX 2024.

For more information on SUDO and its services, visit sudoconsultants.com