Submission of AML returns: DFSA fines two companies

Deals cover solid waste collection and transportation services, public cleaning services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and waste containers management and maintenance in Abu Dhabi
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has published decision notices against two firms, imposing financial penalties of $5,600 and $8,400, respectively, after a settlement discount.
"Were it not for the settlement, the DFSA would have imposed financial penalties of $8,000 and $12,000, respectively," according to a statement on Thursday.
The DFSA has taken enforcement action against the two firms for their repeated failure to submit annual AML returns to the DFSA by the specified deadlines, despite several reminders sent by the DFSA.
Ian Johnston, chief executive of the DFSA, said the DFSA expects all authorised firms to submit AML Returns within the set deadlines and will look to escalate fines against recalcitrant firms.
"The DFSA will continue to take all the necessary actions to ensure strict compliance with AML related requirements in the DIFC," he said.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Deals cover solid waste collection and transportation services, public cleaning services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and waste containers management and maintenance in Abu Dhabi
14 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Indonesian capital from October 1, 2023
Despite its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060, the country remains hugely dependent on crude oil exports that have powered its growth for decades, raising doubts about its potential for an economic makeover any time soon
Costa Rica is looking at possible ways to “start building consensus” on climate positions with the UAE, and also eyeing joining the Mangrove Alliance for Climate
The rating agency said a revenue windfall from elevated oil prices, despite recent declines, will allow most GCC governments to lower debt burdens and rebuild fiscal buffers
The kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact economic reforms, Mohammed Al Jadaan
UK CPI drops to 10.5% in Dec from 10.7% in Nov; Food and drink prices rise at fastest since 1977; Services prices rise at fastest rate since 1992; Markets see BoE raising rates to 4% in Feb; Finance minister says high inflation is a “nightmare”