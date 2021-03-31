- EVENTS
Sublime Commercial acquires Dh3.5b stake in Aldar from Mubadala
Aldar continues to produce robust operational and financial performance and has delivered consistent and progressive shareholder returns for over a decade.
Alpha Dhabi holding subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, today acquired a 12.21 per cent strategic stake in Aldar Properties PJSC from Mubadala Investment Company. Alpha Dhabi holding is an Abu Dhabi based investment firm managing a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equities in both local and regional markets.
Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder at 25 per cent and continues to be a long-term strategic investor. It supports Aldar’s growth as a national real estate champion with the highest market cap in the real estate sector, acting as a key driver for Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification.
The transaction, which involved the transfer of 960 million shares in a block trade valued at Dh3.5 billion (3.67 Dh/share) is one of the largest private share purchases in a UAE listed company and was carried out by International Securities and ADCB Securities. — business@khaleejtimes.com
