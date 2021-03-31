Sublime Commercial acquires Dh3.5b stake in Aldar from Mubadala

Aldar continues to produce robust operational and financial performance and has delivered consistent and progressive shareholder returns for over a decade.

Alpha Dhabi holding subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, today acquired a 12.21 per cent strategic stake in Aldar Properties PJSC from Mubadala Investment Company. Alpha Dhabi holding is an Abu Dhabi based investment firm managing a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equities in both local and regional markets.

Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder at 25 per cent and continues to be a long-term strategic investor. It supports Aldar’s growth as a national real estate champion with the highest market cap in the real estate sector, acting as a key driver for Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification.

Aldar continues to produce robust operational and financial performance and has delivered consistent and progressive shareholder returns for over a decade. Institutional investor interest in Aldar reflects confidence in the Abu Dhabi real estate sector and Aldar’s central role in implementing the Emirate’s economic diversification strategy.

The transaction, which involved the transfer of 960 million shares in a block trade valued at Dh3.5 billion (3.67 Dh/share) is one of the largest private share purchases in a UAE listed company and was carried out by International Securities and ADCB Securities. — business@khaleejtimes.com