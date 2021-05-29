Strong demand seen for tech-enabled staycation

Sonder, a next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience, with more than 160 spaces in Dubai, has seen strong demand for its tech-enabled offering both in the UAE and across the globe during the pandemic with an average occupancy rate of 70 per cent.

Present in 35 cities in eight countries, with 4,500+ listings worldwide, Sonder partners with real estate owners and landlords to lease hotel and apartment buildings, and designs, manages and operates them to provide a high-quality experience for travellers around the world. Ensuring every space is thoughtfully designed, Sonder provides a consistent, high quality experience at an attractive price point.

Sonder currently operates 164 units, including one-, two-, four-, and five-bedroom guest rooms, as well as six-bedroom penthouses and some with maids rooms – at its JBR Suites in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR). The space features a shared fitness centre, outdoor pool, and a quick walk down-stairs to four famous restaurants as well as effortless access to sandy beaches.

Sonder’s units at JBR are owned by Al Fattan Properties LLC, a leading UAE organisation that has created spectacular landmark projects over the last 40 years.

Commenting on the partnership with Sonder, Soby Joseph, executive director of Al Fattan, said: “We are proud to partner with Sonder and offer a truly unique, technologically-savvy accommodation option in Dubai. Perfectly located in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence, JBR Suites offers guests the ideal mix of modern living with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, all powered and operated by Sonder. We believe a business model like Sonder’s is the way forward for the hospitality industry, and will change the way people travel in the future.”

Due to strong performance in the UAE at its JBR Suites in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Sonder is also exploring expansion into the Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, La Mer, City Walk and DIFC areas of Dubai, as well as Abu Dhabi.

Sonder distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through forward thinking design and by infus-ing technology into its guest experience, allowing them to access everything they need – from booking to check-out – via their mobile, right at their fingertips.

“Since launching Dubai in late 2019, we’ve been thrilled to see interest from travellers across the world, who crave a tech-enabled, design-forward hospitality experience,” said Martin Picard, Global Head of Real Estate.

“The ability for our guests to request 24/7 assistance with the tap of a button through the Sonder app on their mobile devices, including seamlessly requesting late check-out, has been a unique differentiator in the UAE market.”

Since the onset of Covid-19, the duration of stays at Sonder properties across the world has grown from an average of four days to 10. A majority of Sonder guests (80 per cent) are leisure travellers, with most under the age of 50 (74 per cent).

Summer room rates, from June-August, at JBR Suites start from Dh450 per night for one-bedroom guest rooms.

Additional services and benefits are also available to guests through QR codes, with partnerships with Sunset Hospitality Group’s Azure Beach, Black Tap and Luigia in JBR, as well as laundry services with Washmen.

