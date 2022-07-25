Streaming giant Netflix in talks to pursue new franchise strategy

Yas, Al Saadiyat Island among highest value areas for transactions in capital
Popular streaming giant Netflix is currently planning to pursue a new franchise strategy, in light of a steep decline in subscribers that began earlier this year, that also led to fluctuations in its shares.
In recent interviews with Reuters, executives discussed detailed plans for this new strategy. They pointed to 'Stranger Things' as a model for this, with at least a dozen shows and films that could follow. The Netflix original series is a hugely-popular fan favourite, which released a fourth season (in parts) in May-July. At the time, this had caused the streaming service to temporarily crash, due to the number of times it was streamed world over (more than one billion hours).
When asked what slowed subscriber outflow, the firm's boss Reed Hastings told the BBC:
"If there was a single thing, we might say 'Stranger Things'."
Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of world-famous films like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'The Gray Man', explained that this initiative was created primarily with expansion in mind.
The company reported its first subscriber loss in April 2011-- news that was followed by hundreds of job cuts, as well as a sharp drop in its shares.
After losing about 70 per cent of their shares this year, it remains to be seen how well the streaming giant's franchise strategy could capitalise on the popularity of its best shows and films, and in effect, move on up.
ALSO READ:
Yas, Al Saadiyat Island among highest value areas for transactions in capital
The Reserve Bank chief says that even strong reserve currencies like the Japanese Yen have weakened
All rates rise by 50 basis points
New policy will come into effect from January 2023
This comes amid demand for US dollar from oil importers, firm crude prices
Figures highlight fluctuating landscape dealers are having to navigate
Currency has been sliding since ouster of ex-PM Imran Khan
Amenities in home on Billionaires’ Row include infinity pool, private gym, rooftop lounge