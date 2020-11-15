StratGurus secures FDI for UAE’s healthcare sector
Pakistan’s leading CCL Pharmaceuticals acquires 51% stake in UAE-based StratHealth Pharma
StratGurus Group of Companies recently signed an MoU with Pakistan’s leading CCL Pharmaceuticals that acquired the major shareholder’s status of Dubai-based StratHealth Pharma.
At the MoU signing, Dr Tabassum Khan, chairman of StratGurus Group of Companies said: “This acquisition is a well-needed boost for the local pharmaceutical industry. This will strengthen the product portfolio of StratHealth Pharma and provide access to a broader range of healthcare products for consumers in the Gulf countries.”
The FDI is a testimony that the UAE remains an attractive investment choice for multinational companies even during the uncertain times surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. The acquisition process is underway and will be in effect from December 2020.
The chairman of CCL, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh said: “We are privileged to acquire a reputable organisation such as StratHealth Pharma and look forward to strengthening our operations, creating new employment opportunities and providing a comprehensive portfolio of products that will enhance healthier lifestyles and elevate healthcare in the region.”
CCL Pharmaceuticals is a leading multinational pharmaceutical company with over 50 years of experience in the pursuit of health and wellbeing. CCL’s heritage gives it the strength and capability to help enable healthy and happy communities.
With operations in over 14 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, Central Asia and Africa, CCL Pharmaceuticals offer a vast range of 200 plus products in major therapeutic categories. Throughout its global operations, decisions are made considering the impact on people, communities, and the industry. The organisation continues to strive to find better, pioneering ways to benefit all stakeholders.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
