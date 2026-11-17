Concern over the future of the tech sector dragged down stock markets Tuesday, as traders sold off shares linked to the AI industry ahead of an earnings report from crisis-hit chip giant Nvidia.

The company is expected to announce more bumper revenues and profits in its report, due after Wall Street closes, but its longer-term growth is shrouded in uncertainty after the United States moved to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips.

Jensen Huang resigned as head of Nvidia last week over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and wider suspicions her firm was funnelling Nvidia products into China.

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"Today's results... will be about much more than whether the company beats expectations," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote bank.

"Investors will examine every detail: growth, margins, customer commitments, exposure to China — including questions about alleged chip diversion and the impact of fresh export controls on future revenue."

Ozkardeskaya added that Nvidia's interim chief Colette Kress "needs to reassure investors that the company can maintain its commercial relationships and product roadmap".

Although rumours swirled that Huang was planning a comeback, fuelled by vocal support from US President Donald Trump, reports on Tuesday cast doubt on the suggestions.

Adding to the downbeat mood was news that the US Commerce Department had moved to shut a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely.

The markets were also trying to fathom the consequences of AI firm Anthropic's initial public offering, which is expected in New York on Thursday.

The share sale is expected to value the firm, which makes the Claude chatbot, as high as $1.4 trillion, which would make it one of the world's most valuable companies.

While Anthropic is widely seen as the leader for AI products, Nvidia has been dubbed the "central bank" of the industry for its investments in startups and providing backstops on loans.

By the end of the week, traders are hoping to have more certainty about the commercial future of a technology that has been long on hype but short on profitable products.

Traders, meanwhile, were keen to ditch technology-adjacent stock — Nvidia's price plunged in morning deals but recovered by midday.

There was no broad recovery on Wall Street, however, all three major indexes backing up Monday's steep losses with more negative numbers in morning deals.

Trading in Europe was sluggish all day and tapered dramatically by close, with all three major indexes finishing down.

Frankfurt led the way with 2.1 per cent losses.

The pattern was similar across Asia.

Patrick Munnelly at Tickmill said European bourses had been "swept" by a broad selloff in financial, mining, defence and technology-linked firms.

"Sentiment was battered by reports that the United States plans to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips," he said.

Key figures at around 8.50pm UAE time]

New York - DOW: DOWN 1.7 percent at 50,727.95 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.5 percent at 7,309.12

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.6 percent at 24,4130.63

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.8 percent at 10,689.87 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.6 percent at 8,216.78 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 2.1 percent at 26,045.37 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 58,860.43 (close)

Seoul - Kospi: DOWN 2.6 percent at 4,968.48 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 23,508.17 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,584.58 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $93.13 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $86.51 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0992 from $1.0996 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3194 from $1.3179

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 159.33 yen from 159.47 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.30 pence from 83.34 pence