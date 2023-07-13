Stocks jump, dollar sinks as Fed seen ending rate hikes

Euro soars to $1.1190, a level last seen in February 2022

By AFP Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 6:38 PM

World stock markets rallied on Thursday and the euro hit a 16-month dollar peak, after easing US inflation stoked hopes the Federal Reserve’s long-running campaign of interest rate hikes could be near an end.

Asian and European equities bounded higher with London also shrugging off news of shrinking UK economic growth.

Wall Street stocks rose at the opening bell, adding to gains posted on Wednesday following the release of the soft inflation data.

Sterling hovered at a 15-month peak above $1.31 as data showed the UK economy shrank just 0.1 per cent in May.

“With inflation slowing down faster than expected, the Fed’s tightening is producing the desired effect, and investors have started to price-in the end of the current hiking cycle,” said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

“The markets can now see a path for a soft landing of the US economy, with inflation being controlled without the country... entering a serious recession.”

Traders already had a spring in their step this week on signs that the US central bank’s monetary tightening measures were kicking in.

The mood brightened on Wednesday when the US Labour Department said the consumer price index came in at 3.0 per cent in June, the lowest since March 2021 and sharply down from 4.0 per cent in May. The Fed’s target is two per cent.

On top of that, the “core” rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy components and is seen as a better sign of underlying inflation, sank to its lowest since 2021.

The readings follow last week’s better-than-hoped personal consumption expenditures data — seen as the Fed’s preferred gauge — and stoked bets that it will hike just one more time before calling it quits.

Analysts also pointed out that, while showing signs of softness, the labour market was still robust and the economy remained in good health.

Asian stocks powered higher following the positive trading session on Wednesday on Wall Street, with Hong Kong climbing more than two per cent and Tokyo over one per cent.

Hong Kong’s tech giants were among the Hang Seng Index’s best performers on hopes that China’s crackdown on the sector is near an end.

That optimism was boosted by state media reports that Premier Li Qiang met representatives from industry leaders including Alibaba and TikTok’s Chinese counterpart Douyin on Wednesday.

Traders are also keeping watch for any statements out of Beijing after officials announced a series of pledges to support the struggling property sector and indicated other growth-boosting measures would be outlined.

Wall Street stocks rose at the start of trading on Thursday as economic data and corporate earnings reassured investors.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said there is rising confidence that the US economy will avoid recession, that the US Federal Reserve is close to being done raising rates, and that there will be a return to earnings growth in the second half of this year.